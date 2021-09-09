Nick Cannon After 7th Child says he will have More children if God’s will!

Nick Cannon, a TV host, has four children this year. He insists that he is happy to have more children if God allows it.

Nick Cannon may not have had seven children yet, but he is very happy to reproduce.

Television presenter and TV host, 40, welcomed three children this summer to two different women. He also admitted that he will continue to have children. “if it’s God’s will”.

Alyssa’s Zen, a fourth-born child of the Masked Singer US was born to Zen by Scott. He arrived just one week after Abby de la Rosa’s twin boys Zion Mixolydian (Zillion Heir).

Nick insists that the babies were not an accident despite them being so close in age. He said that he is having the children. “on purpose”.

He stated this on his Power 106 radio show: “There’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

TMZ According to reports, the star now admits that he doesn’t mind welcoming more children into the world as long God has a plan.

He joked that he may have to open his own business. “Cannon Sperm Bank”.

Nick, a proud polyamorist, has previously made no secret about his desire to have as many children as possible. However, he does not want to be tied down.

He believes monogamy and marriage are not for him and would rather focus on his health.

T.I. was rapped by Nick in December 2019. His podcast, expeditiously “I believe that relationships and marriage are designed to please women. Once I stepped away from my marriage with Mariah, I knew I would never get married again.

“I knew I’d never been in a relationship again and that I’d never want to be married again. I can accept a polyamorous relationship.

“But for me, that’s too many rules. I don’t want to answer anybody. I want to be by myself forever. I got ‘lonesome’ tattooed on my neck. I’m good.

“I got kids by different women and I want more kids but I don’t want to be responsible for nobody else’s happiness.”

He is also the father to Monroe, 10, and Morocco, 10 from his failed marriage with Mariah Carey. Brittany Bell, a model, is the mother of Golden, his 5-year-old son, and Powerful, his infant daughter, who are five and five months respectively.