NHS gives FIRST Covid booster jabs as rollout begins

BRITAIN’S Covid booster rollout kicked off today with NHS heroes dishing out the first extra doses to health workers and high-risk groups.

Although the third jabs were supposed to start next week, medics have already begun to ramp up in an effort to boost immunity ahead of winter.

NHS worker Catherine Cargill, at Croydon University Hospital in London, was one of the first Brits to get a vaccine booster today

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is brilliant to see that the first booster jabs are being rolled out today thanks to the phenomenal efforts of the NHS.”

All over-50s, high-risk younger people and health and care staff will get an extra dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months after their second jab.

Last night, a study of over a million Israelis confirmed that boosters can reduce the risk of serious illness and infection by as much as 20 percent.

Statistics show that immunity is increasing in younger people too. Nine out of ten 16- to 25-year olds have antibodies against Covid.

An Office for National Statistics report revealed that 88%.9% of the people in this age range have virus-fighting antibody, an increase of 74% since July 1.

The figures will be welcomed by ministers who are relying on teenagers’ jabs and booster vaccines to stave off another crisis this winter and avoid lockdown.

Mr Javid added: “I urge everyone who is eligible to come forward for their booster when invited, to prolong the protection that the vaccine offers those most at risk as we approach the winter months.”

Researchers from the Israeli health ministry found cases of Covid were 11.3 times lower in over-60s who got a Pfizer booster vaccine, compared to double-jabbed people.

From 12 weeks after the first dose, severe disease rates were 19.5x lower.

Dr Peter English, a former boss at the British Medical Association, said: “These are spectacularly good results.

“If these findings apply equally in the UK, the risk of people who receive a booster dose being infected might drop from about a fifth, to a fiftieth of what it is in unvaccinated individuals.

“And the rates of severe infection could drop to about one per cent of what they are in unvaccinated individuals.”

Dr English said that the results from the New England Journal of Medicine may differ in the UK due to the spacing of the first two doses.

In the UK, the people who will be eligible for booster jabs include:

All over-50s

Clinically vulnerable 16 to 49-year-olds

All health and care workers and unpaid carers

Care home residents

People with very high risk household members

Dr Nikki Kanani, NHS England’s deputy chief of the vaccine rollout, added: “Alongside one of our busiest summers in the NHS, our hardworking staff have also been gearing up to deliver the autumn booster programme to give further protection to health and social care workers and those most at risk from the virus.

“Getting the vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself and those around you from Covid – so please do come forward for this top-up of protection when you are invited.”

A man receives his booster jab in Croydon, South London, today. All over-50s will be eligible from six months after their second dose