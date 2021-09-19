NHS doctor explains why your feet smell like cheese and you might live with it for life

A doctor has taken to TikTok to explain why we have stinky feet and it’s down to some bacteria living in our bodies.

Dr Karan Rajan, who has a whopping 4.3 million followers on the video-sharing platform, said he recently learned about some facts on the topic of stinky feet.

The reason that stinky feet are common is because sweat particles build up on the skin’s surface and get trapped within the socks.

“There’s a reason why we might have stinky feet and stinky feet might just live your life,” he begins by explaining how the body works.







(Image: TikTok/dr.karanr)



“First of all you need to understand that your body is riddled with life forms – surface of your skin from your ears to your a***hole probably contains 1,000 different species of bugs.

“A lot of these bugs love to eat on things that ooze out of your body, like oils.”

Then he takes the viewers back to the topic of “stinky feet”.

Dr Rajan explains: “There’s a species of bacteria called bacillus subtilis which eats leucine, a common amino acid found in foot sweat.

“When this bacteria eats leucine, it farts out isoflavic acid – the cheesy, stinky foot smell.







(Image: Getty)



If you like this story, make sure you sign up to one of our totally-free newsletter’s here.

“Why are our bodies feeding this weird bacteria? Our bodies are keeping around this bacteria because it produces chemical and antibiotics which can keep away foot fungus.”

Fans were fascinated by the smell and many wanted more information.

One asked: “So what you are telling me is that there is a bug eating my foot?”

The surgeon corrected him: “Eating the sweat chemicals.”

“So smelly feet is good? They are good pathogen then?” a second wondered, and Dr Rakan answered: “Mildly smelly, yes. Very smelly, no.

“They are kind of good pathogen but most bacteria inside and on us are neutral, or good.”