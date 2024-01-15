NFL Broadcast Shake-Up: Michael Strahan and Terry Bradshaw’s Major Sunday Switch Up!

Major Broadcast Shake-up Announced for the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

FOX has changed their usual NFL broadcast for next weekend’s playoff Divisional Round – and it involves Michael Strahan and Terry Bradshaw.

Fox NFL Sunday’s Broadcast Revamp for the NFL Playoffs

Fox NFL Sunday is set for a major broadcast shake-up for next week’s NFL playoffs divisional round. The Fox NFL broadcasts have moved their usual Sunday slot to televise the Saturday matchups.

Previous Broadcast Details and Game Previews

Last Sunday, Fox broadcasted the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers playoff game at 4.30pm ET, and prior to the contest, Fox NFL Sunday previewed the game for 30 minutes at 4.00 pm ET. The Packers emerged victorious with a surprising 48-32 win over the Cowboys, advancing to play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL divisional round playoffs on Saturday night at 8.15 pm ET.

Broadcast Schedule Change and Analysis Shift

Fox will now make a major NFL broadcast change and televise the Saturday matchup, resulting in Strahan, Bradshaw, and the rest of their Fox colleagues providing insight to the contest on Saturday night. This change marks a departure from their usual role of analyzing Fox’s NFL broadcasts on Sunday. Additionally, they have previously shifted their schedules twice before for special broadcasts during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Upcoming NFL Playoffs Broadcasts

Next Sunday’s NFL playoff games are set to be broadcasted on NBC and CBS.

By taking a closer look at the changes in the Fox NFL broadcasts and their impact on the upcoming NFL playoffs, fans can prepare for an exciting shift in the usual schedule. The presence of prominent NFL analysts like Strahan and Bradshaw in these broadcasts adds an element of anticipation and makes the forthcoming games all the more captivating for football enthusiasts.