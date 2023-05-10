NFL announces big news about 2023 schedule

It’s coming! The NFL 2023 schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Recently, the NFL announced the release of the NFL 2023 schedule on NFL Network, NFL.com and NFL+ at 8 p.m. ET on May 11, 2018. ET. Select games will still be announced prior to the official release date. NFL Network/ESPN and Amazon will announce select games including the Black Friday Game as well as international games. Fox & Friends/CBS Mornings, The games will be played on the 10th of May. On May 10, the specific games to be played will be revealed. Today Show You can also find out more about the following: Good morning! America 11 May

This comes after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets and Lamar Jackson signed a big contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. Jets, Ravens may play in several nationally televised football games. The 2023 Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs, will start the season in their home stadium. As is tradition, Super Bowl winners have opened the NFL season on a Thursday. While it’s unclear which team they will face, one possibility would be Philadelphia Eagles who the Chiefs lost to in Super Bowl. Since both teams had their fair share of playoff fights, the NFL may also choose to match up Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

It is indeed the announcement for the announcement. Schedule release for the 2023 NFL season — Thursday, May 11, at 8pm ET @NFLNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UutPiu0kfy — NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2020

One new addition to the 2023 NFL season is there will be a game played on Black Friday. Prime Video offers the Thursday Night Football The package is allowed to show games during Thanksgiving Day, but Fox CBS and NBC will air them. The streaming service will compensate for this by airing a Black Friday game (Nov.24) at 3pm ET. ET. Since the AFL/NFL merger of 1970, this will be 12th Friday game in the history of the NFL.

In 2023 the NFL TV deal will begin, marking the start of a brand new contract. Monday Night Football This year’s schedule will be a bit different. Three Monday doubleheaders will take place this year, and NFL Monday Night Games can be played starting with Week 12. Monday Night Football ESPN and ABC broadcast games.