Next week, 6 major Netflix releases

I hope you’ve cleared out your streaming watchlist, because Netflix is teeing up a slew of new releases over the next several days that will dominate viewership on the platform over the coming week.

As we do each weekend, we’ll walk through a curated selection of some of the biggest and best Netflix releases set to drop on the service soon, a list that should cater to almost every streaming taste — from reality show lovers to fans of documentaries, prestige dramas, anime, and much more.

For more inspiration on what you should watch, check out our complete Netflix guide, which covers the whole month of December. We also have snapshots of our global Top 10 list covering movies and Netflix series. All that said, let’s get into our latest look at some of the biggest Netflix releases coming soon.

Too hot to handle (Season 4)

This one’s for Reality Show Fans.

As things stand now, it’s increasingly rare for any of the countless Netflix releases jockeying for our attention to make it past a third season. We can even point out a number of cases where fan favorite shows have ended up in the dust. One season.

The Cast of “Too Hot to Handle” Season 4. Image source: Netflix

Netflix’s cheap-to-produce reality series like Hotter than you can handleHowever, they are an entirely different story.

Netflix is good at identifying the right format and making every effort to make it work. This shows how Netflix can do that with this show. While romance reality series and dating are not new concepts, they have been popularized in recent years. Too hot to handle (Season 4 will be available on Netflix On December 7This concept is sexy to ensure that our devices-addled, short attention spans are satisfied.

You get the idea: Singles who are attractive will be flung together on an island, where lust and passion will follow. They’re forbidden, however, from acting on that passion, lest a communal pot of money shrink with each infraction. It is hoped that this series will test whether people can make an emotional connection before they are forced to.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio Plus, more Netflix movies

Also coming next week is a reimagining of Pinnochio like you’ve never seen him before.

From Netflix’s description of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio, debuting Dec. 9: “Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.”

(L-R) Gepetto (voiced by David Bradley) and Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann) in Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio.” Image source: Netflix

Gregory Mann plays the wood boy, who wishes to be human. David Bradley is Geppetto’s maker. Ewan McGregor voices this voice. “Cricket.”

Don’t confuse this Netflix release, by the way, with the recent Tom Hanks-led live-action Pinnochio Disney. That one was a yawn, while there’s no corniness to be found — and, indeed, a much darker edge — in Netflix’s version.

December 9,Meanwhile, at Netflix, this movie will be available for viewing. Money Heist: Korea, Part 2 — a continuation of the heist of the United Korea Mint that began with the debut of this series back in June.

The action-packed and guns-blazing series is a remake from the Spanish-language original. It became a worldwide phenomenon and one of the most popular Netflix shows of all time. Kim Hong Sun will direct six episodes of Part 2. Ji-tae plays the Professor; Kim Yunjin portrays Inspector Seon Wojin; Park Hae-soo portrays Berlin and Jun Jong-seo portrays Tokyo.

More titles

Now, let’s take a quick look at a few more Netflix releases that will be available next week, ranging from anime to documentary to book adaptation projects.

The Dragon Age of Absolution: Netflix’s animated content — like the Arcane Series, Set in the World of League of Legends — has proven to be some of the best-reviewed on the streaming service. Netflix releases six episodes The Dragon Age of Absolution This collaboration was made with BioWare, the company behind award-winning Dragon Age game series. It features a collection of characters that were inspired by Dragon Age lore. Date of release: December 9,.

Broad Daylight: The Navarte case: Netflix’s pile of compelling true-crime content has grown considerably throughout 2022. As for this new release, the streamer’s description notes: “This documentary unveils evidence of corruption in the investigation into the murder of five people in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City in 2015.” Publication date: December 8.

One more can’t-miss Netflix release

Finally, we mentioned this next release last week — but now that it’s available to stream on Netflix, it’s worth once again highlighting Netflix’s adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

(L to R) Emma Corrin as Lady Chatterley and Jack O’Connell as Oliver Mellors in “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.” Image source: Netflix

The book remains one the most popular books of 20th Century. It was also the first novel that explored the concept of female sexual pleasure directly. Netflix’s adaptation is also the first feature-length movie version of Lady Chatterley’s Lover In almost twenty years. And the cast for this new version includes Emma Corrin as Lady Constance Chatterley, Jack O’Connell as Mellors, and Matthew Duckett as Lord Clifford Chatterley.

This story is set shortly after World War I ended in England and features Connie, a wealthy woman who falls for Clifford Chatterley, the family gamekeeper. Connie marries Clifford Chatterley to enjoy a life full of privilege and wealth. Everything changes, however, when her husband returns from the war so injured that he’s unable to walk. Connie is soon a caregiver for her husband, and she falls in love quickly with Oliver Mellors.

There are secret encounters, and there is a passion for sexual awakening.