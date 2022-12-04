Nexstar Media Group appoints Michael Strober chief revenue officer

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. appoints Michael Strober as chief revenue officer.

Strober, who has been appointed to this new position, will be in charge of the following: “leading the reimagination and execution of a new advertising sales and go-to-market strategy” across the TV station giant’s linear, digital, mobile and streaming platforms.

Strober will be reporting to Nexstar Chairman & CEO Perry Sook. His new duties begin Jan. 2, 2023.

“With the successful acquisitions of Tribune Media, Media General, The Hill, Best Reviews, and The CW Network, and the launch of our cable news network, NewsNation, Nexstar has become an inimitable diversified media company, offering both nationwide reach and unparalleled local activation to advertisers,” Sook made the statement in a statement. “Reimagining our sales strategy, our team of 1,500 sales personnel, and the management of our 40,000 advertiser relationships, will better align our sales efforts with the company we are today, delivering next-generation, data-driven advertising solutions and greater value for our clients, with best-in-class sales technology making it easier for them to do business with us across all of our platforms.”

Strober has over 25 years experience in sales and client strategy. He also has thought leadership and business transformation skills. His expertise is in helping businesses navigate the evolving advertising market with an emphasis on adtech, data strategy and operational alignment.

He has been the president and founder of Topwater Advisory Group since 2019, which focuses its digital transformation efforts on several leading media and advertising tech companies.

“I am delighted to be joining the Nexstar team during this period of transformative growth,” Strober added. “Nexstar’s synergistic portfolio of linear and digital media properties is unique and presents a compelling opportunity to deliver both national scale and local impact to today’s advertisers. I believe Nexstar holds the potential to be one of the industry’s most consequential media companies over the next five years and I am honored to be part of its evolution.”

Prior to forming Topwater, Strober was an integral member of the leadership team that reinvented Turner Broadcasting’s advertising sales division by shifting its focus to a data-driven, insight led team targeting C-suite executives and decision-makers to drive revenue.

From 2016 to 2019, Strobert served as Turner’s executive vice president of client strategy and ad innovation and the co-head of its portfolio solutions division, Turner Ignite. During his tenure, Strober formed Turner’s Client Council and was a co-chair of Turner’s AdLab initiative dedicated to improving the consumer advertising experience.

OpenAP’s founding member, he also serves as its director. He is currently the Director for datafuelX advanced media analysis firm.