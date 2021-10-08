NewFest Sets 2021 Lineup Of LGBTQ-Centered Screenings & Panels

EXCLUSIVE: New York’s LGBTQ media and film organization, NewFest, has revealed the lineup of free panels and events for the flagship festival, happening in-person and virtually from October 15-26.

The festival will host screenings and conversations for many anticipated LGBTQ+ television shows, including Season 2 of HBO’s We’re Here, HBO Max’s upcoming series Sort Of, Season 2 of BET’s Twenties, and Season 2 of Starz’s Hightown,” The announcement was made today by NewFest’s Executive Director David Hatkoff and Director of Programming Nick McCarthy.

“Following last year’s robust slate of virtual panels with community and industry leaders, we’re delighted to continue our commitment to providing a platform for underrepresented voices to share their stories, as well as free access to conversations with the brilliant minds and changemakers of film and television,” McCarthy said.

The festival also will host two panels during the festival, including a conversation focused on queer women and non-binary cinematographers entitled “Queer Lens on Lens: Spotlight on Women and Non-Binary Cinematographers,” in partnership with ReFrame. In addition Women In Film LA will host a panel about Indigenous, two-spirit and First Nation visibility in film and TV titled “Centering LGBTQ+ Indigenous Voices and Perspectives Onscreen,” presented in partnership with Yahoo.

Panels will stream for free on NewFest’s YouTube and Facebook channels.