Newcastle fans praise a Tottenham fan for his ‘loving of life’ reaction after the thrashing

NEWCASTLE’s fans lauded a Tottenham fan who reacted to the 6-1 defeat.

Magpies beat Spurs in a rout with five goals scored within the first 21 minutes.

A supporter ran along the St James' Park terraces with a flag

Supporter with flag ran up and down the St James’ Park Terraces
And she was hailed by the Newcastle fans

Newcastle supporters lauded her.

Callum Wilson restored Newcastle’s 5-goal advantage by netting a goal in the second-half.

Fans were enthralled by the Magpies’ performance.

The fan who started the run was holding up a flag with black and white checks.

In a shared video, she could see her supporters cheering for her. Online Shopping.

Supporters praised the woman on social media for her passion in celebrating.

One joyful fan tweeted: “Now ‘thats’ what football is about 👏👏👏.”

A second commented: “This Newcastle fan was LOVING life 😄🏁.”

A third wrote: “That’s football ♥️♥️♥️.”

A fourth said: “Even as a Mackem, that’s wholesome. Bless her, she’ll of had a class day.”

A fifth said: “That’s class.” She loves life.

Sixth joke: “No matter which team you are a fan of, it’s gotta be fun to watch.” You’d have to be a Spurs supporter for obvious reasons unless you are.

Newcastle now sits 3rd and six points higher than Spurs, the 5th-placed club.

