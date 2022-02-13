New Zealand: James Blunt offers to help repel anti-vax protesters by playing his music

James Blunt is doing his bit to help with public safety in New Zealand, after hilariously offering to play his music to repel anti-vax protesters.

The singer has reached out to New Zealand police to tackle the hundreds of people making their voices heard outside parliament in Wellington.

It was reported on Saturday that officers had been playing music incredibly loudly in an attempt to disperse crowds, who have called themselves Convoy for Freedom, with Barry Manilow and the Macarena on the playlist.

That could all change, though, after Blunt offered his services on Twitter.

The singer, 47, shared an article detailing the use of music as a dispersion tool, saying: “Give me a shout if this doesn’t work @nzpolice.”





The gathering outside parliament has been going on for nearly a week at this point, with the crowds protesting covid restrictions in the country.

Police efforts to move them on have so far failed, but maybe a few renditions of ‘You’re Beautiful’ will do the trick.

At this point, Blunt has to be right up there with the funniest people on social media, and he’s amused Twitter with his witty trolling plenty of times recently – always with himself as the top target.



Could Blunt’s music be the answer?

Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI

It comes after he said he’s rallying the troops to get Boris Johnson booted out of Downing Street after the prime minister reportedly said it’ll take “a Panzer division to get him out of there.”

The singer, who previously served in the Life Guards regiment of the British Army, urged past and present members of the D Squadron to get in touch.

“I’m putting something together,” he joked.

He also recently threatened to release new music if Spotify doesn’t remove Joe Rogan.

