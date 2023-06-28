New Yorkers Fight Back Proposed Pizza Oven Regulation

New York City officials have warned that they will crackdown on pizza ovens using coal or wood. Owners would be required to pay up to $20,000 for a device to reduce emissions by 75 percent under the proposed regulations. New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams believes that restrictions are needed on ovens powered by coal or wood. This is especially true after the smoke from Canadian wildfires engulfed New York City. Ann Mercogliano from Inside Edition reports.