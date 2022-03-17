New York Times Shuts Down Unauthorized Wordle Archive:

The New York Times has taken down Wordle Archive, a third-party website. Ars Technica reported.

Wordle Archive has been taken down by the New York Times. This third-party website allows users to access previous versions of Wordle’s beloved puzzle game. Ars Technica reported.

“The usage was unauthorized, and we were in touch with them,” a representative from NYT — which acquired Wordle in January — told the tech news site. “We don’t plan to comment beyond that.”

The Times did no immediate respond to Insider’s request.

Software engineer created this. James Wardle, a gift for his word-game-loving girlfriendWordle is a hit online game during the pandemic. Popularity has explodedThe year before this The Times purchased itAn “undisclosed price in the low seven figures.”Users solve five-letter puzzles and play a new game each day.

Wordle Archive allows users to play hundreds of older puzzles.

Wordle Archive is now only Sends a messageThank you to the players. “Sadly, The New York Times has requested that the Wordle Archive be taken down,”Note added.

Twitter users vented their frustrations over the news. Several people stated that they were now “sad.”

The removal of the site spells uncertainty for other iterations of the game online, especially those that use the word Wordle in their name — such as Wordle Unlimited, which also allows users to play unlimited puzzles.

Ars Technica reported that the Times filed for a Wordle trademark. This protects both the game’s branding and name. It allows the company to pursue products that directly use the Wordle brand.