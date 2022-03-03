New York Times roasts Joe Biden’s SOTU speech for its Weird and Weak Facts

Soon after Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, The New York times tweeted out a fact check of one of the things he said during his speech. The paper confidently declared one of Biden’s comments only “partially true,”However, their weak reasoning influenced thousands, especially historians, to think differently. Partial annoyed.
Biden stated during his SOTU address that “over 6.5 million new jobs”They were established in 2021. “more jobs created in one year than ever before in the history of America.”
The New York Times didn’t actually take issue with the factual claims in Biden’s speech. The New York Times declared that he was. “correct on the numbers.”Why did he only get a? “partially true?”
Because “the government only started collecting this data in 1939.”
Here’s that tweet:
So we probably don’t have to tell you the problem with this, uh, “fact check,” but in case it’s not obvious, we’ll explain below. First, we’d like to share a sampling of the rather unhappy reactions it provoked, particularly those of historians who roasted the laziness and misleading nature of the tweet.
It’s easy to see the point.
Anyway, The New York Times seems to be suggesting there’s a possibility that at some point between 1776 and 1939, the American economy added more than 6.5 million new jobs in a single year.
What is the problem? 4.5% of the total TotalIn 1939, the U.S. had 130,884,000 people. The total working-age population is generally considered to be between 15-16 years old. According to Census BureauIt was 54 million. A staggering 12.5 per cent of the population would have been working age if 6.5 million were included.
You see where we’re going here: Every year we look back further, the U.S. population gets smaller, and 6.5 million becomes an increasingly bigger percentage. You eventually reach 1810 when 6.5 million represents 89% of the 7,239,000 total population. In 1800, the number of Americans living in 6.5 million was actually higher than the total population.
Oh, and In 1884, the Bureau of Labor Statistics began to be established., so…
That is, despite the absence of any historical document. “this didn’t happen,” we can’t say with 100% certainty that it didn’t happen. But it’s really, really, really unlikely, bordering on impossible. Sadly, The New York Times’ pedantic fact check really doesn’t inform readers at all.