New York Times roasts Joe Biden’s SOTU speech for its Weird and Weak Facts

Soon after Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, The New York times tweeted out a fact check of one of the things he said during his speech. The paper confidently declared one of Biden’s comments only “partially true,”However, their weak reasoning influenced thousands, especially historians, to think differently. Partial annoyed.

Biden stated during his SOTU address that “over 6.5 million new jobs”They were established in 2021. “more jobs created in one year than ever before in the history of America.”

The New York Times didn’t actually take issue with the factual claims in Biden’s speech. The New York Times declared that he was. “correct on the numbers.”Why did he only get a? “partially true?”

Because “the government only started collecting this data in 1939.”

Here’s that tweet:

So we probably don’t have to tell you the problem with this, uh, “fact check,” but in case it’s not obvious, we’ll explain below. First, we’d like to share a sampling of the rather unhappy reactions it provoked, particularly those of historians who roasted the laziness and misleading nature of the tweet.

1969: NYT “Fact check: Neil Armstrong is the first man on the moon. NASA is correct on the person and location, but we should note that film cameras were not invented until 1892, so we have no way of knowing if someone got there earlier. Partially True.” https://t.co/RAZLm9uQfh — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) March 2, 2022

These fact-checks are purely a performance gesture to blunt criticisms from conservatives. They allow the paper’s to say. “See? We fact-checked Biden’s SOTU too.”These are the funny hair-splitting situations that can result from partisan lying being extremely asymmetrical. https://t.co/35TY6rbCPb — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 2, 2022

This is complete BS. It’s also easily avoidable. 1) In 1939, the US population was only 40% of its current level. Odds it created >6.5 million jobs back then? 2) The US workforce was approximately 55,000,000 in 1939. They created 6.5 million jobs in a single year. Zero. It’s possible to look it uphttps://t.co/Ut68pi10qJ – https://t.co/UxOqbwFKp6 — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) March 2, 2022

I don’t understand why a business would voluntarily choose to diminish its brand like the New York Times did with this tweet. You always have the option of saying nothing. https://t.co/Ux088Od7I8 — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 2, 2022

What year was it that the U.S. created more than 6.5 million jobs in the years before 1939? — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 2, 2022

Are you suggesting that it was possible to create 6.5 Million jobs in a single year prior to 1939? This is the only way it could be. “partially true.” — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 2, 2022

Pre-1900, given the total number of workers & the US population, there certainly weren’t any years where the work force grew by over 20% (& larger percentages the further back in time you go). In the late 19th century, the work force grew by an order of 10 million per *decade*. pic.twitter.com/UgF5dTqvcP — Peter A. Shulman 📚 (@pashulman) March 2, 2022

It’s easy to see the point.

Anyway, The New York Times seems to be suggesting there’s a possibility that at some point between 1776 and 1939, the American economy added more than 6.5 million new jobs in a single year.

What is the problem? 4.5% of the total TotalIn 1939, the U.S. had 130,884,000 people. The total working-age population is generally considered to be between 15-16 years old. According to Census BureauIt was 54 million. A staggering 12.5 per cent of the population would have been working age if 6.5 million were included.

You see where we’re going here: Every year we look back further, the U.S. population gets smaller, and 6.5 million becomes an increasingly bigger percentage. You eventually reach 1810 when 6.5 million represents 89% of the 7,239,000 total population. In 1800, the number of Americans living in 6.5 million was actually higher than the total population.

Oh, and In 1884, the Bureau of Labor Statistics began to be established., so…

That is, despite the absence of any historical document. “this didn’t happen,” we can’t say with 100% certainty that it didn’t happen. But it’s really, really, really unlikely, bordering on impossible. Sadly, The New York Times’ pedantic fact check really doesn’t inform readers at all.