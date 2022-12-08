New York Times Journalists Are Ready for a 24-Hour Strike When Union And Management Do Not Reach An Agreement

After their union failed to negotiate an agreement with the Times management, more than 1100 workers at The New York Times will strike for one day.

“Today we were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal, but management walked away from the table with five hours to go,” The union was announced Wednesday night. “It’s official: @NYTimesGuild members are walking out for 24 hours on Thursday. We know what we’re worth.”

Last contract was expired March 2021. The NewsGuild claims that Times management is slow to negotiate. The union claimed that the dispute centers on the amount of raises, retirement benefits, and mandated return-to office policies.

This would mark the 40th anniversary of such a work-stopping action. According to the union, there was an afternoon walkout in 2017 that stopped potential layoffs.

The Associated Press reports that Cliff Levy (Deputy Managing Editor) sent a Tuesday memo to his staff, informing them of the progress being made by the company. The company offered to increase wages by 5.5% once the contract has been ratified. There will be 3% increases for 2023-2024.

A Times spokesperson told the AP, as well that plans had been made to maintain editorial operations on Wednesday using international reporters and journalists who are not part of the union.

On Thursday, a NewsGuild rally is also planned. If strike happens, the Times asks readers not to interact with any Times platform including Wordle.