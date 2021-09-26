New York Schools Vaccine Mandate Granted Temporary Injunction By Federal Court

New York Schools Vaccine Mandate Granted Temporary Injunction By Federal Court
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a vaccine mandate set to go into effect on Monday in the New York City school system.

The mandate would affect more than 150,00 people working in the system, 90% of whom are already vaccinated. It was set to go into effect Monday at midnight, and the administration was anticipating widespread staff shortages and disruption in some schools where anti-vaxx sentiment runs high.

A judge for the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted the injunction on a temporary basis. A three-judge panel will now review the mandate. It is possible that their ruling could come before the Monday deadline.

A New York State Supreme Court judge ruled last week that the city could move forward with the mandate. A federal judge in Broolyn also declined an injunction request sought by teachers.  //

Latest News

Previous articleHow ‘The View’ Played Out When 2 Hosts on Set Were Diagnosed With COVID-19
Next articleNetflix Announces Premiere Month For Season 5

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder