New York Attorney General Files Fraud Lawsuit against Donald Trump, His Children and Trump Organization

Letitia James, New York’s Attorney General filed a fraud case against Donald Trump, his two children and his businesses. James claimed that Trump falsely inflated his net worth to get better loan terms.

“These acts of fraud and misrepresentation grossly inflated Mr. Trump’s personal net worth as reported in the Statements by billions of dollars and conveyed false and misleading impressions to financial counterparties about how the Statements were prepared,”It was the suit. “Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization used these false and misleading Statements repeatedly and persistently to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company, to satisfy continuing loan covenants, and to induce insurers to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums.”

The lawsuit — read it Here — follows a lengthy investigation into Trump Organization finances.

James also referred possible criminal charges to federal prosecutors at Manhattan and the Internal Revenue Service.

James claimed that she wanted to prohibit Trump, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump from operating businesses in the state at a press conference.

She stated that Trump or one his trustees personally certified the accuracy of the Trump Organization financial statements from 2011 to 2021.

Also named in the lawsuit was Allen Weisselberg, Trump’s longtime chief financial officer. Last month, he pleaded guilty in absentia to 15 criminal counts related to tax fraud.

More to follow.