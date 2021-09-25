New Trailer of ABC’s Hit Drama Reveals Friendship Matures into Romance | The Good Doctor

Fans of ABC’s hit drama The Good Doctor has enjoyed watching Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore,) and Lea Dilallo’s (Paige Spara) friendship mature into a romance. It hasn’t been an easy journey for the former friends, and in Season 4, it was totally put to the test when they experienced tragedy.
Leah became pregnant last season. Despite being unsure about her readiness to become a mother, Shaun and Leah decided to keep their unborn child. Lea and Shaun were excited to start their family journey. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when Lea died.
Season 4 focused mostly on how the couple dealt with their loss and found a way to deal with it. They were able to come closer together because of it. Leah wanted Shaun to move forward in their lives, which led to one of the most memorable moments for audiences.
Lea and Shaun may be all loved up now, but that wasn’t always the case. Because of Shaun’s autism, Season 3 sees Lea refusing to have a romantic relationship. Shaun was heartbroken and attempted to make Lea feel bad for herself by calling her selfish and unkind during an emotional scene. After Shaun’s selfless act, Lea realized that he was the right man for her.
Season 4 saw the couple face the issues of having to be apart during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as everyday problems like having a crush on someone other than your significant other.
Shaun and Leah managed to overcome it all and have now decided to get married. The Season 5 trailer suggests that there may be a split. Lea is busy getting ready for their nuptials. It seems that something goes wrong at their wedding.
In one of the scenes, she wakes up in the middle of the night, likely from stressing over it. Shaun asks her if the wedding is still on and if she’s okay. Another scene shows her recalling her first wedding. Lea says, “The first time I got married, it was a disaster. I really need to get this right.”
Her friends tell her that if she isn’t willing to risk the little things going wrong, she won’t ever have the big things go great.
At the end of The Good Doctor promo, audiences can see the couple standing near the altar with Lea anxiously looking at her fiancé. Shaun tells her that he’s “sorry,” but what’s not clear is why he’s apologizing. Is the doctor trying to persuade her to marry him? The couple’s wedding day will be revealed later in the season. Fans will likely have to wait for that episode.