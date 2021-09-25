New Trailer of ABC’s Hit Drama Reveals Friendship Matures into Romance | The Good Doctor

Fans of ABC’s hit drama The Good Doctor has enjoyed watching Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore,) and Lea Dilallo’s (Paige Spara) friendship mature into a romance. It hasn’t been an easy journey for the former friends, and in Season 4, it was totally put to the test when they experienced tragedy.

Leah became pregnant last season. Despite being unsure about her readiness to become a mother, Shaun and Leah decided to keep their unborn child. Lea and Shaun were excited to start their family journey. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when Lea died.

Season 4 focused mostly on how the couple dealt with their loss and found a way to deal with it. They were able to come closer together because of it. Leah wanted Shaun to move forward in their lives, which led to one of the most memorable moments for audiences.