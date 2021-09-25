New Skincare Routine Before My Wedding Made My Skin Glow: How I Did It

About a month before my wedding, I journeyed to three cosmetic stores in my Brooklyn neighborhood to see what each recommended to reduce fine lines and redness, and to help my skin glow.

I am not someone with a skincare routine.

I wash my face and moisturize once a day with whatever’s sitting around, whether it’s my partner’s face wash, a hotel body lotion, or a sample I’ve been mailed. For 34 years, my skin hasn’t protested much.

But leading up to my wedding in early September, I wondered if adopting even the simplest of routines would contribute to the big-day glow. It couldn’t hurt to try.

I visited three cosmetic stores to collect their recommendations before making purchases.