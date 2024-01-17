The Complete Guide to Making the Perfect Cheese Toastie

Do you want to make the most crave-worthy, gooey, and delicious cheese toastie? Find out how you can create the ultimate cheese toastie sensation that will leave you feeling ohsatisfied and comforted.

Making the Perfect Cheese Toastie

Talk about comfort food and you surely cannot miss out on the good old cheese toastie. A recent study revealed that 47% of adults regard cheese toasties as the ultimate comfort food and have strong opinions about what makes them perfect.

Perfecting your cheese toastie starts with using mature cheddar cheese and medium-sliced white bread, cut into two triangles. A mouthwatering five-centimeter melted ‘cheese stretch’ is the finishing touch.

The Preferred Method and Filling Choices

When it comes to making the perfect cheese toastie, 44% prefer using a toastie maker while 31% opt to make it under a grill. More than half of the participants in the study claimed that toasting the sandwich using a toastie maker infuses unmatched flavor into the snack.

As for the top filling choice, a classic mature cheddar is the preferred cheese for 72% of people. And if you’re among the ‘toastie purists,’ you might want to savor it with absolutely nothing added inside or on top. However, for those seeking an extra kick, popular additions include ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, onion marmalade, and caramelized onions.

Staying on Track with Good Food Intentions

January might be a tough month for many to stick to their healthy eating intentions. In fact, 36% of adults admitted that they’d have strayed from their good food intentions by the end of the first week.

Blame it on working from home (as 54% of people did) or on easy access to the kitchen (as 44% claimed). Others simply put it down to boredom, a lack of inspiration, or being too busy at work to prepare a proper lunch for themselves.

Addressing the Struggle in Staying Healthy

Many people feel that January is the longest, toughest month to get through, with a significant number of individuals experiencing a lack of energy. However, despite these challenges, 18% of adults are determined to experiment with new recipes and meals this year.

This is where the Lagomchef, a TikTok sensation, comes in. He believes that January shouldn’t be about self-punishment but rather a time to enjoy delicious things like cheese toasties.

According to Jess Miller from Violife, “January is a month where many struggle to stick to their goals, such as trying out a more plant-based diet. By giving out free lunches, we want to make it easier for people to stay on track with their good intentions, even when the fridge is tempting them to stray.”