New photos of Jenelle Evans, a Teen Mom from Puerto Rico, show off her curves while wearing a sexy pink swimsuit.

Jenelle Evans, a TEEN mom from California, showed off her curves in a pink bathing costume.

The Teen Mom 2 alum shared highlights from the trip to Puerto Rico.

Jenelle, 31, flaunted her bikini body as she posed near a gorgeous waterfall.

The MTV star combed her long dark hair into two pigtails while showing off the tattoo on her curvy stomach.

Jenelle sat up and showed off her tattoos as the slide show continued.

The mom of three captioned the post: “Be right back, chasing waterfalls.”

FAMILY TRIP

Jenelle jetted to Puerto Rico with her husband, David Eason, 34, and her three kids.

David and Jenelle share their six-year-old daughter Ensley.

Her ex-partner Nathan Griffith shares a child, Kaiser, aged eight. Jace, her 13-year old son, is shared with Andrew Lewis.

Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, 70, and David’s daughter Maryssa Eason, 15 – whom she shares with Whitney Johnson – also appeared inA group shotWith the whole family

This reality star said: “The other days, we went to one of the beautiful waterfalls #PuertoRico.

Visit here as soon as you can!

They took part in every available activity: surfing, sailing, hiking, swimming and playing on the beach.

In March, Jenelle regained custody of her oldest son Jace from her mother.

“YOU’RE in Paradise”

The MTV mom shared more highlights from the trip on TikTok.

Jenelle recorded herself while she sat on her balcony.

David’s Wife wore sunglasses and a red bikini.

Her brunette hair flowed down to her shoulders.

The video shows her mocking trolls who “laugh” as words are flashed on the screen.

Jenelle was adamant about her holiday: “You get called ‘Oh Eff! But you are in paradise!” [insert laughing, crying face emoji].”

On her tropical vacation, she seemed to have brought along tiny clothes.

‘SUN BUM’

The TV star posted snapshots of herself as she strolled across the sand in a revealing bikini.

The 31-year old star stuns in the collection wearing a bathing suit and sunglasses with a straw sunhat.

Jenelle, while displaying her side leg tatted design to the camera and exposing her bottom in front of the camera.

This is what the TV celebrity captioned her Instagram photo: “Sun Bum.”

Jenelle, who appears to be having a great time on her vacation, has been criticized for some of the more revealing aspects.

Critics said that the bottoms of bathing suits were “terrible”. Wtf. One critic said: “Giving the old men an entertainment for their enjoyment.” Another added, “I don’t find it appropriate.”

