New photos of Jenelle Evans, a Teen Mom from Puerto Rico, show off her curves while wearing a sexy pink swimsuit.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Jenelle Evans, a TEEN mom from California, showed off her curves in a pink bathing costume.

The Teen Mom 2 alum shared highlights from the trip to Puerto Rico.

Jenelle Evans wore a pink swimsuit during her trip to Puerto Rico

5

Jenelle Evans was wearing a pink bathing suit during her visit to Puerto RicoClear with the picture desk: Credit Not Known
Jenelle showed off the tattoos on her back

5

Jenelle shows off her tattoosClear with the picture desk: Credit Not Known

It is a good idea to get a hold of a local expert.Instagramphotos, Jenelle, 31, flaunted her bikini body as she posed near a gorgeous waterfall.

The MTV star combed her long dark hair into two pigtails while showing off the tattoo on her curvy stomach.

Jenelle sat up and showed off her tattoos as the slide show continued.

The mom of three captioned the post: “Be right back, chasing waterfalls.”

Teen Mom Jenelle Evans flaunts her curves in red bikini in new TikTok from trip
Teen Mom Jenelle Evans shows off her curves in teeny thong bikini for new photo

FAMILY TRIP

Jenelle jetted to Puerto Rico with her husband, David Eason, 34, and her three kids.

David and Jenelle share their six-year-old daughter Ensley.

Her ex-partner Nathan Griffith shares a child, Kaiser, aged eight. Jace, her 13-year old son, is shared with Andrew Lewis.

Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, 70, and David’s daughter Maryssa Eason, 15 – whom she shares with Whitney Johnson – also appeared inA group shotWith the whole family

Entertainment’s most read articles

This reality star said: “The other days, we went to one of the beautiful waterfalls #PuertoRico.

Visit here as soon as you can!

They took part in every available activity: surfing, sailing, hiking, swimming and playing on the beach.

In March, Jenelle regained custody of her oldest son Jace from her mother.

“YOU’RE in Paradise”

The MTV mom shared more highlights from the trip on TikTok.

Jenelle recorded herself while she sat on her balcony.

David’s Wife wore sunglasses and a red bikini.

Her brunette hair flowed down to her shoulders.

The video shows her mocking trolls who “laugh” as words are flashed on the screen.

Jenelle was adamant about her holiday: “You get called ‘Oh Eff! But you are in paradise!” [insert laughing, crying face emoji].”

On her tropical vacation, she seemed to have brought along tiny clothes.

‘SUN BUM’

The TV star posted snapshots of herself as she strolled across the sand in a revealing bikini.

The 31-year old star stuns in the collection wearing a bathing suit and sunglasses with a straw sunhat.

Jenelle, while displaying her side leg tatted design to the camera and exposing her bottom in front of the camera.

This is what the TV celebrity captioned her Instagram photo: “Sun Bum.”

I'm a lotto lawyer - my bleak prediction on Edwin Castro's future & ticket fight
Meri Brown 'rarely' at her Utah inn post-split after Kody helped her move in

Jenelle, who appears to be having a great time on her vacation, has been criticized for some of the more revealing aspects.

Critics said that the bottoms of bathing suits were “terrible”. Wtf. One critic said: “Giving the old men an entertainment for their enjoyment.” Another added, “I don’t find it appropriate.”

Jenelle took a stroll on the beach and revealed the tattoo on the side of her leg

5

Jenelle had a beach stroll and exposed the tattoo she has on her left leg./j_evans1219
Jenelle wore a red swimsuit in her TikTok video

5

Jenelle’s TikTok clip featured a red bikini./j_evans1219
David Eason and Jenelle took a family photo on their trip

5

David Eason, Jenelle and their family took a photo during the tripClear with the picture desk: Credit Not Known

Latest News

Previous article
Elsa is a tiny robot that’s leading a mission to clear Earth’s space debris.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder