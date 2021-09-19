New-mum Naomi Campbell stuns in electric blue gown at London Fashion Week bash

NEW mum Naomi Campbell lets her hair down at a party — after opening up about her daughter for the first time.
At the London Fashion Week bash, Kehlani, 26, was photographed with Naomi Campbell, 52.
In May, Naomi became a mum, rumoured to be via a surrogate, and spoke of her girl for the first time while promoting her new role as an ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust children’s charity.
She said: “She’s very independent already, very smart, alert, sleeps 12 hours.
“I’m really lucky I think have a dream child.
“She’s wonderful.”