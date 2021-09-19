New-mum Naomi Campbell stuns in electric blue gown at London Fashion Week bash

By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

NEW mum Naomi Campbell lets her hair down at a party — after opening up about her daughter for the first time.

At the London Fashion Week bash, Kehlani, 26, was photographed with Naomi Campbell, 52.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell let her hair down at a London Fashion Week bash and wowed in an electric blue gown

3

Supermodel Naomi Campbell let her hair down at a London Fashion Week bash and wowed in an electric blue gownCredit: Getty
The new-mum, 52, posed with US pop star Kehlani, 26, in Soho as she opened up about her daughter for the first time

3

The new-mum, 52, posed with US pop star Kehlani, 26, in Soho as she opened up about her daughter for the first timeCredit: Splash

In May, Naomi became a mum, rumoured to be via a surrogate, and spoke of her girl for the first time while promoting her new role as an ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust children’s charity.

She said: “She’s very independent already, very smart, alert, sleeps 12 hours.

“I’m really lucky I think have a dream child.

“She’s wonderful.”

The star spoke of her girl for the first time saying 'I’m really lucky I think have a dream child'

3

The star spoke of her girl for the first time saying ‘I’m really lucky I think have a dream child’Credit: Getty
The covid pandemic has been ‘a time of reflection’ for iconic model Naomi Campbell

