New movies and shows in July 2022

If you’re looking for any new originals to watch on Peacock in July 2022, you’ve got a few intriguing options. At the top of the list is a new dark comedy called The Resort, created by Andy Siara (Palm Springs) and starring William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs). Other highlights include Trigger Point, Hart to Heart, and Love Island. There will also be new The Office: Superfan Episodes in July.
You can watch some shows on Peacock for free on sign up for Premium right here.
New releases on Peacock coming in July 2022
Streaming July 1
- Armageddon, 1998
- American Pie, 1999
- American Pie 2, 2001
- American Reunion, 2012
- American Wedding, 2003
- Antz, 1998*
- Away We Go, 2009
- The Bad Guys, 2022*
- Batman, 1989
- Batman & Robin, 1997
- Batman Forever, 1995
- Batman Returns, 1992
- The Big Lebowski, 1998
- The Big Wedding, 2013*
- Blue Crush, 2002
- Blue Crush 2, 2011
- Blue Valentine, 2011*
- Born On The Fourth of July, 1989
- Bridesmaids, 2011*
- Bring It On Again, 2004
- Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006
- Bulletproof, 1996
- Cast Away, 2000
- The Change-Up, 2011
- Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
- Crimson Tide, 1995
- Date Night, 2010
- Dazed and Confused, 1993
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
- End Of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock, 2004
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
- Gnomeo & Juliet, 2011
- Fantastic Four, 2005
- Field of Dreams, 2005*
- For Love of the Game, 1999
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008*
- Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991
- Get Him to the Greek, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009
- Honey, 2003
- Honey 2, 2011
- I Think I Love My Wife, 2007
- John Wick, 2014*
- John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019*
- Just Go With It, 2011*
- Liar, Liar, 1997
- Little Fockers, 2010
- Looper, 2012
- Lucy, 2014*
- Major Payne, 1995
- Marley & Me, 2008
- Meet the Fockers, 2004
- Meet the Parents, 2000
- Mystery Men, 1999
- Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
- Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
- The Other Guys, 2010
- Robots, 2005
- The Rock, 1996
- Role Models, 2008
- Shallow Hal, 2001
- Shark Tale, 2004*
- A Simple Favor, 2018
- Sisters, 2015*
- The Skulls II, 2002
- The Skulls III, 2004
- The Skulls, 2000
- Stick It, 2006
- Trainwreck, 2015*
- Tremors, 1990*
- Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, 2001
- Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
- Tremors 5: Bloodlines
- Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell, 2018
- Tremors II, 1996
- Unbreakable, 2000
- What’s Love Got To Do With It, 1992
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, 2008*
- American Greed, Season 14
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Shrink, Season 1
- Snapped, 19-23
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Top Chef Last Chance Kitchen, Season 15-18
- IndyCar – Mid-Ohio
- Tour de France – Stage 1
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming July 2
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Breeders Cup Challenge
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IMSA – CTMP
- IndyCar – Mid-Ohio*
- Pro Motocross – Red Bud
- Tour de France – Stage 2*
- WWE Money in the Bank*
Streaming July 3
- Tour de France – Stage 2*
- Indy Car – Mid-Ohio*
- IMSA – Sportscar Grand Prix
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers*
Streaming July 4
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Growing Up Chrisley, Season 3
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
- Ukraine: Answering the Call (NBC)
Streaming July 5
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Tour de France – Stage 4*
- USA Softball vs. Australia*
- USA Softball vs. Japan*
Streaming July 6
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Tour de France – Stage 5*
Streaming July 7
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Tour de France – Stage 6*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Streaming July 8
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Trigger Point, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Tour de France – Stage 7*
Streaming July 9
- American Century Championship
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Tour de France – Stage 8*
- Pro Motorcross 2022 – Southwick
Streaming July 10
- American Century Championship
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles*
- Tour de France – Stage 9*
Streaming July 11
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Curious George, 2006
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 6
- The Shallows, 2016*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Streaming July 12
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Tour de France – Stage 10*
Streaming July 13
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*
- Doom, 2005*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Make Do & Mend, Season 2*
- Tour de France – Stage 11*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming July 14
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 1-2, (Peacock Original)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Open Championship – Round 1*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Tour de France – Stage 12*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming July 15
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Nash Bridges, 2021
- IndyCar – Streets of Toronto
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Open Championship – Round 1*
- Tour de France – Stage 13*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Track & Field Championships*
Streaming July 16
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IMSA – Lime Rock
- IMSA – Toronto – Porsche Carrera Cup
- IndyCar – Streets of Toronto
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- MLB All-Star Futures Game*
- Tour de France – Stage 14*
- The Open Championship – Round 3
- World Track & Field Championships
Streaming July 17
- IndyCar – Streets of Toronto
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays*
- The Open Championship – Final Round
- Tour de France – Stage 15*
- World Track & Field Championships
Streaming July 18
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 4-7
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- World Track & Field Championships
Streaming July 19
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Exhumed, Season 2, All Episodes (Oygen)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Tour de France – Stage 16*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Track & Field Championships
Streaming July 20
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Tour de France – Stage 17*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Track & Field Championships
Streaming July 21
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 3-4, (Peacock Original)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Tour de France – Stage 18*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Track & Field Championships
Streaming July 22
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IndyCar – Iowa*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Tour de France – Stage 19*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Track & Field Championships
Streaming July 23
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IndyCar – Iowa*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Senior Open Championship
- Tour de France – Stage 20*
- World Track & Field Championships
Streaming July 24
- IndyCar — Iowa
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies*
- The Senior Open Championship
- Tour de France – Stage 21*
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 1
- World Track & Field Championships
Streaming July 25
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 2
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Streaming July 26
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 3
- U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 1
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming July 27
- America’s Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 4
- U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 2
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming July 28
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 5-6, (Peacock Original)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Resort, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 5
- U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 3
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming July 29
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- IndyCar – Indianapolis
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 6
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming July 30
- Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Indianapolis
- Nitro Rallycross – Sweden
- IndyCar — Indianapolis
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 7
- WWE SummerSlam*
Streaming July 31
- Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Nitro Rallycross – Sweden
- MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays*
- Tour de France Femmes – Stage 8
- US Classic Gymnastics – Men’s
That’s everything coming to Peacock throughout the month of July 2022. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows.