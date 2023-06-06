New MCU series prepares takeover

Secret Invasion’s cast is not so secret, but who plays the main characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest series?

Following a rather unremarkable few months, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is back to dominating the headlines thanks to the successes of both Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and the recently released Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse movie.

Now, the attention of MCU fans around the world is turning back towards the small screen, with Secret Invasion, the first chapter of Phase 5, set to release via Disney+ in just a matter of weeks.

With a story that has been teased in the franchise’s background for a number of years, what is notably going under the radar for many fans is the enormous star quality of its cast. Secret Invasion arguably has the best cast out of any Marvel TV series to date – but who features in the new show?

Secret Invasion cast

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Age: 74

Famous Roles: Jules Winfield in Pulp Fiction

Partner: LaTanya Richardson

Children: One

Net Worth: $250 million

Jackson is an American actor and producer who should need no introduction for TV and movie fans, with his collective credits having grossed more than $27 billion at the global box office since his professional debut back in 1972.

The 74-year-old is best-known for playing Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction (1994), Ordell in Jackie Brown (1997), Mace Windu in the Star Wars franchise (1999), John Shaft in Shaft (2000), and Major Marquis Warren in The Hateful Eight (2015).

Fans will also remember Jackson from his countless major roles including in the likes of Jungle Fever (1991), Jurassic Park (1993), Unbreakable (2000), The Incredibles (2004), Snakes on a Plane (2006), Django Unchained (2012), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017).

In Secret Invasion, Jackson plays the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury who is at a crossroads in his life, having spent far too long in deep space and away from the comforts of Earth constantly moving between one crisis and the next.

Ben Mendelsohn as Talos

Age: 54

Famous Roles: Orson Krennic in Rogue One

Partner: Single

Children: Two

Net Worth: $96 million

Mendelsohn is an Australian actor who made his professional debut in 1984 and would become widely known domestically for playing Warren Murphy in the classic Neighbours series in 1986.

His early breakthrough roles would be in 1987’s The Year My Voice Broke as Trevor Leishman, The Big Steal as Danny Clarke (1990), Spotswood as Carey (1991), Metal Skin as Dazy Day (1994), and Mullet as Eddie Maloney (2001). However, he would burst into the global mainstream in 2010 when he played Andrew ‘Pope’ Cody in Animal Kingdom.

The 54-year-old would then land major roles in the likes of The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Starred Up (2013), Mississippi Grind (2015), Rogue One (2016), Darkest Hour (2017), and Ready Player One (2018), as well as fantastic performances in Netflix’s Bloodline series as Dany Rayburn (2016) and movie The King (2019) as King Henry IV (2019).

In Secret Invasion, Mendelsohn plays the leader of the Skrull sect and an old friend of Fury called Talos, who previously featured in Captain Marvel (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Age: 41

Famous Roles: Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother

Partner: Taran Killam

Children: Two

Net Worth: $25 million

Smulders, whose real name is Jacoba Francisca Maria Smulders, is a Canadian actress who made her professional debut in 2002 when she featured in single episodes of Special Unit 2 and Jeremiah TV projects.

She would land minor roles in the likes of Smallville (2004), Andromeda (2005), and The L Word (2005) before her career took off thanks to landing the role of Robin in the classic How I Met Your Mother series.

The 41-year-old has also featured in the likes of The Lego Movie as Wonder Woman (2014), Major Turner in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016), Lisa Turner in Friends from College (2017), and Simone Bates in High School (2022).

In Secret Invasion, Hill’s relationship with her former boss Nick Fury has become fractious thanks to both him staying out of contact with her, and the responsibilities she has carried alone since Endgame.

Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth

Age: 49

Famous Roles: Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Partner: Ed Sinclair

Children: Three

Net Worth: $8 million

Coleman is an iconic British actress who made her professional debut in 1999, before landing memorable roles in Peep Show (2003), Green Wing (2004), and That Mitchell and Webb Look (2006).

The fan-favorite actress would then feature in popular movies Hot Fuzz (2007), Tyrannosaur (2011), The Iron Lady (2011), Hyde Park on Hudson (2012), and The Lobster (2015). Coleman would then become a household name thanks to outstanding performances in The Favourite (2018), Madame Thenardier in Les Misérables (2019), and Queen Elizabeth the Second in The Crown (2019).

In Secret Invasion, Coleman plays a high-ranking MI6 agent called Sonya Falsworth. Whilst she is an old ally of Nick Fury, she prioritizes England’s best interests at heart, meaning that you can never be sure whether he is working with or against her American counterparts.

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik

Age: 37

Famous Roles: Colonel Ben Younger in Peaky Blinders

Partner: Single

Children: None

Net Worth: $1.5 million

Ben-Adir is a British actor who made his professional debut in the 2012 movie City Slacker before landing a minor role in World War Z (2013), and the popular TV series Agatha Christie’s Marple (2013).

He would then feature as Dr Marcus Summer in Vera (2014), Wet Stick in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017), Colonel Younger in Peaky Blinders (2017), Khalid Walker in Deep State (2018), and Karim Washington in The OA (2019).

He has since starred as Russell McCormack in High Fidelity (2019), and Malcolm X in One Night in Miami (2020) – he will also lay Bob Marley in the 2024 feature film, Bob Marley: One Love.

In Secret Invasion, Ben-Adir plays Gravik, the leader of a group of rebel Skrulls who plan on taking over Earth from the inside. Whilst he is indeed one of the series’ antagonists, his reason for splitting with Talos’ faction will become clear with director Ali Selim teasing that he’s not “just a bad guy with a bomb.”

Emilia Clarke as G’iah

Age: 36

Famous Roles: Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones

Partner: Single

Children: None

Net Worth: $20 million

Clarke is a British actress who made her professional debut in 2009 when she featured in an episode of Doctors before playing Savannah Roundtree in the TV movie Triassic Attack (2010).

The next year, her life and career would change forever when she landed the iconic role as Daenerys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones series, a performance that deservedly earned her countless awards including an Empire Award, Gracie Award, Saturn Award, and Scream Award as well as nominations for a Screen Actors Guild Award, and Primetime Emmy.

The fan-favorite actress has since starred in Terminator Genisys as Sarah Connor (2015), Me Before You as Louisa Clark (2016), Solo: A Star Wars Story as Qi’ra (2018), and Above Suspicion as Susan Smith (2019).

In Secret Invasion, Clarke plays G’iah; the daughter of Talos who despite her father being allied with Nick Fury, holds enormous resentment towards him for alleged ‘broken promises’ on her home world.

