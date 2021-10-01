New laws to protect kids from dodgy fillers start today after Sun campaign

Britain’s Botox and filler addiction is fuelling a £2.75billion industry.

The wrinkle-busting and skin plumping treatments account for 9 out of 10 cosmetic procedures.

50% of women and 40% of men aged 18 to 34 want to plump up their pouts and tweak their faces.

Fillers are totally unregulated and incredibly you don’t need to have ANY qualifications to buy and inject them.

83% of botched jobs are performed by people with no medical training, often in unsanitary environments – with devastating results.

Women have been left with rotting tissue, needing lip amputations, lumps and even blinded by botched jobs.

Despite the dangers, there is no legal age limit for dermal filler, which is why Fabulous has launched Had Our Fill, a campaign calling for:

fillers to be made illegal for under 18s

a crackdown on social media sites plugging fillers

a Government-backed central register for practitioners with accredited qualifications

We’re working in conjunction with Save Face and are backed by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH), British Association of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS) and British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS).

We want anyone considering a non-surgical cosmetic treatment to be well-informed to make a safe decision.

We’ve Had Our Fill of rogue traders and sham clinics – have you?