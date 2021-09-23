New House Owner Woman Goes Down To Basement Hears a Voice behind a Locked Door!

A woman went down the basement of her new house one day only to race back upstairs after she heard a voice coming from behind a locked door.

Patty was just starting over. After he nearly bankrupted her and their family with his gambling addictions, she had just left her husband of good fortune. They moved together to Iowa with their two children, Mary (a girl) and John (a boy).

She bought a small, old house in the city’s outskirts as her first move when she arrived. It was well-maintained, had a fence, and had a large yard for her children to play in.

To Patty, who had been in the market for a cheap ready home she could promptly move into, it was a blessing. After her children had moved in, Patty went down to the basement and saw two doors.

One door opened to a small room where old junk was stored while the other was locked. Patty tried pushing the door, believing that something had stuck behind it. However, she stopped when she heard an unusual sound behind the door.

Patty assumed it was imagination and so she placed her head against a door to listen. “Help-p-p me!” a voice whispered, but Patty was already off, racing away from the strange door and dark basement.

When she reached her living room, she took several breaths to steady her nerves, entered the kitchen, picked up a knife, and returned to the basement.

“Whatever is in there can come out now so we can duke it out before my kids get back from school,” She thought to herself.

After she arrived, she listened to the voice again and was able to hear it again. It sounded almost like it was whistling. One quick kick to the area next to the already weak doorknob opened it up and revealed a sad old woman.

“Mario?” a small weak voice called. It didn’t sound intimidating at all.

“No, it’s not Mario, it’s Patty, the new owner of this house.”

“New owner? I don’t understand, this is my house,” “The old woman replied.

Patty was more worried about why the woman was locked in the basement, so she invited her to have tea before she asked what her story was.

“I bequeathed the house to my grandson, to be inherited after my death.”

“He sold it, ” Patty said with regret. “And that means I robbed you of your only home. Sorry.”

“So that’s why he put me in there, so I don’t get in his way,” the old lady sighed.

When Patty made to call the police to report the crime, the older woman who called herself Maddie begged her not to. She wanted nothing to happen to her grandson and would rather leave.

Patty’s heart went out to her, so she agreed not to call and also suggested that Maddie lives with her as a nanny for the kids. The old woman did her best; she cooked, cleaned, and even helped them with homework while Maddie was busy at work.

One day, Maddie was making pie when Patty’s daughter came running to her. She had tears on her face and bad news to share — her younger brother had fallen into a river.

The old woman and the girl ran to the river and caught sight of the boy, little John was barely holding on to a tree branch that kept him from floating away with the current.

He looked scared. His friends, whom he had been playing with, could not go in to rescue him because the current was much too strong for any of them, so the old woman got in to help.

The cold water shocked her, but it did not stop her from getting to the boy and taking him ashore safely. When Patty heard of the deed, she praised Maddie and promised to take care of her forever.

Soon after the incident, the older woman fell ill. The cold from the water worked a number on her, and she had contracted pneumonia. The boy she rescued lived on healthily, but she passed on after some time.

After a week, Patty decided to take the late woman’s things apart. She stumbled upon a small box filled with precious jewelry, and a note addressed to her.

It read, “If you found these, then it means I’ve passed on and you’ve come to clear out my things. I’m thankful for the time I spent with you, Mary, and John because you gave me a taste of family again. These jewels are for you, Patty, and for your family. I hope they help you when you’re in a difficult place, just as you once helped this old woman. From Maddie with love.”

Patty put the money she got from selling the jewelry to good use, and she lived comfortably with her children for a long time.

What did we learn from this story?

Be nice; it has its rewards. Patty could have thrown Maddie out the moment she discovered her living in the basement of her house, but she did not; instead, she sat her down, listened to her talk, and decided to help her. This was repaid in a hundredfold in the end.

Never let greed win. Maddie's grandson lost to greed because he sold her house right from under her nose and, to prevent her from stopping the deal, locked her into the basement for the next owner to find. If Patty had called the police, he would go to jail for it, and even though she did not, karma is sure to catch up on him. Or maybe it did; after all, the box of precious stones could have been his along with the house if he had been patient.

