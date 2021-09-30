New Hosts Endow Their Presence In New ‘Houses With History’ Show

We love a new HGTV show, and if it focuses on restoring old homes, even better. We are excited to see more designers place white couches in the homes of families with kids. White couches and children go well together.

Houses with History takes place primarily in Plymouth, Mass., where you can’t throw a (Plymouth) rock without hitting a centuries-old home. And of course, a new show means new hosts, so let’s meet Mike Lemieux, Jen MacDonald, and Rich Soares.