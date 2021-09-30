New Hosts Endow Their Presence In New ‘Houses With History’ Show

We love a new HGTV show, and if it focuses on restoring old homes, even better. We are excited to see more designers place white couches in the homes of families with kids. White couches and children go well together.
Houses with History takes place primarily in Plymouth, Mass., where you can’t throw a (Plymouth) rock without hitting a centuries-old home. And of course, a new show means new hosts, so let’s meet Mike Lemieux, Jen MacDonald, and Rich Soares.
Who are the hosts on HGTV’s Houses with History? Meet Mike Lemieux (and his team).
Most HGTV programs have more than one host, and Houses with History is no exception. This new restoration program features three people, each bringing a different perspective to the show. Mike Lemieux and Jen MacDonald are married, and together they own Full Circle Homes, which specializes in home remodeling. In a sneak peek of the show, Mike said, “I’m at my core just a huge history geek.”
Jen is in charge of all the design work. Last year, she spoke with WBZ-TV for their It Happens Here series where she said, “We really are pouring our hearts and souls into this and want to save every historic home. It’s a piece of history you can never get back once it’s torn down.”
Rich Soares is the resident carpenter, and he looks exactly what you might picture, with long hair and an even longer beard. According to his Instagram, he lives in Cape Cod, where he has a thriving woodworking business and is married with four children.
Interestingly enough, a former member of the New Kids on the Block was responsible for the show’s creation. Jonathan Knight, star of HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer, was looking at a property the couple was working on when he said, “You guys should have your own show.” One quick sizzle-reel later, and they were greenlit for the entire series. Bonus, Jonathan appears on the first episode! That’s the right stuff, baby.