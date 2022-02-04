New HIV variant is discovered with 109 cases identified across Europe and Uganda

A NEW HIV variant has been discovered – with 109 cases found to date across Europe and Uganda.

The new variant – called “VB” – was first found in the Netherlands as part of a study that collects samples.

1 A new HIV variant has been found after sampling picked it up in the Netherlands Credit: Getty – Contributor

Initially 15 of the samples showing a “virulent” variant came from the Netherlands, with two from Uganda.

Data from over 6,700 HIV positive people then discovered 92 more with the variant, researchers from the University of Oxford’s Big Data Institute found.

The Aids-causing virus affects 38 million people worldwide – and has claimed 33 million lives.

Nowadays, thanks to modern medicine, the outcome is very different for those who are HIV positive.

Thanks to antiretroviral treatment – which people are given as soon as they are diagnosed – very few people in the UK go on to develop serious or late-stage HIV illnesses, and can expect to live long, healthy lives.

Dr Joel Wertheim, an HIV expert at the University of California, San Diego, who was not involved in the study, said there was no need to panic.

He said: “Observing the emergence of more virulent and transmissible HIV is not a public health crisis.

“Let us not forget the overreaction of the claim of ‘Super AIDS’ in 2005.

“Alarm was raised over a rapidly progressing, multidrug-resistant HIV infection found in New York that was ultimately restricted to a single individual.”

Patients diagnosed with VB had a viral load – the level in the blood – between 3.5 and 5.5 times higher, and they were also more likely to spread the virus to others.

Also, with this variant – the rate of decline in T cells, which shows immune system damage, happened twice as fast.

Also known as CD4 cells, they are white blood cells that fight infection.

Lead author Dr Chris Wymant, of the University of Oxford, said: “Before this study, the genetics of the HIV virus were known to be relevant for virulence, implying the evolution of a new variant could change its impact on health.

“Discovery of the VB variant demonstrated this, providing a rare example of the risk posed by viral virulence evolution.”

NEW VARIANT

An analysis of genetic patterns suggests VB first arose during the late 1980s and 1990s in the Netherlands.

It spread more quickly than other variants during the 2000s – but has been declining since around 2010.

Senior author Professor Christophe Fraser, also from Oxford, added in a report published today in Science: “Our findings emphasise the importance of World Health Organisation guidance that individuals at risk of acquiring HIV have access to regular testing to allow early diagnosis, followed by immediate treatment.

“This limits the amount of time HIV can damage an individual’s immune system and jeopardise their health.

“It also ensures that HIV is suppressed as quickly as possible, which prevents transmission to other individuals.”

HIV can be divided into two main types – HIV-1 and HIV-2. The former is more virulent and responsible for most cases, VB belongs to a subgroup.

Observing the emergence of more virulent and transmissible HIV is not a public health crisis. Dr Joel Wertheim

They are all transmitted from person to person in the same ways – such as unprotected sex and sharing needles.

The researchers believe VB emerged in spite of widespread treatment – not because of it, but crucially effective drugs can suppress transmission.

For patients with VB, once they started treatment, immune system recovery and survival rates were similar to those involving other strains.

But the researchers stressed VB does cause a more rapid decline in immune system strength.

This makes it critical individuals are diagnosed early and start therapy as soon as possible.

Dr Michael Brady, Medical Director at Terrence Higgins Trust, said: ‘It’s important to say that researchers believe the variant first arose in the 1980s and 90s, has been declining for the last decade and responds to HIV treatment in a similar way to other HIV variants, so isn’t something to be unduly worried about.

“The take home message here is the importance of regular testing for HIV, so those who are diagnosed early can access treatment as soon as possible.

“Early treatment means people living with HIV have long and healthy lives and a zero risk of passing the virus on to their partners, whatever HIV variant is involved.

“It’s a timely reminder of the importance of making HIV testing as quick and easy as possible as National HIV testing week starts in England on Monday.”