New Edition Mike Bivins New Fame Youngest Daughter Is Schooled by Look-Alike Big Cousin!

New Edition’s Mike Bivins’ youngest daughter Savi Bivins posed with her older look-alike cousin in a recent picture shared by her mom, and the pair looked bonded.

Mike Bivins was a 90s rock star who believes in family. Fans who had been paying attention to Bivins’ performances in the 90s will have seen that he is now a committed father and a talented singer.

Bivins and his wife Teasha share a lovely family and have four daughters together, and seeing how much they adore their kids, it’s no surprise to see them place value on their family like their parents.

Teasha shared a recent Instagram photo in which their youngest daughter Savi was seen posing with an older cousin who Teasha stated was helping Savi deal with pre-k3.

Although they looked like school uniforms, the girls looked adorable in their schoolwear. Their resemblances and apparent bond made this photo special. From Teasha’s post, the girls are not only first cousins but besties. She captioned her photo post This is:

“ Big cousin in kindergarten schooling little cousin on how to deal with Pre-K3.”

The post quickly became a favorite for fans who loved seeing Teasha’s little girl enjoy the company of her cousin. One fan called them twins and another commented that it was great to look after the family.

Since becoming a dad, his family has been Bivins’ priority. Bivins and Teasha announced their relationship a few years back. Anticipating The couple had their fourth child and have been exemplary parents since.

His success story has been called a great example of motivation.

Recently, the couple celebrated their daughter Savannah’s fourteenth birthday, and Teasha marked the day with a Video of The little family gathering.

Bivins’ childhood is a big factor in why the singer does his all to be the best dad possible to his children. In 2005, Bivins made a distinction in an open letter.

The 53-year-old said that he was forced to take care of his family and teach his girls what he thinks are their values.

Bivins also spoke out about his experience of not having a father present and the effects it had on his childhood. He then explained why a father is different from a dad. He Submitted This is:

“Your kids call you Daddy because of the time you spend with them and the love you share with words and moments in the same house.”

Bivins has a growing family but he still keeps his relationship with his long-term girlfriend burning. He and Teasha, his wife, still share an amazing relationship. Love story.

Bivins was an inspiration, not only as a loving husband and father but also as a great man. Bivins proved that it wasn’t too late to make a difference to his fans. fulfill your dreams will come true after you are awarded your high school diploma after leaving music school. His story of success has been celebrated as an inspiration.