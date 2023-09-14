New drug therapy approved by NHS offers hope to migraineurs

The NHS will soon make a drug available for thousands of migraine patients.

Rimegepant — also called Vydura — is the first drug to be recommended for treating acute migraines by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

Charities hailed the decision, saying the drug “brings new hope” to around 13,000 Brits with the debilitating condition.

Helen Knight, of NICE, said: “This is the first and only NICE-recommended medicine that can help alleviate the misery of acute migraines.

“Migraine is an invisible disability that affects all aspects of life including work, education, finances, mental health, social activities, and family.

“Today’s final draft guidance addresses the high unmet need for treatment options for acute migraine.”

Around 6.1 million Brits experience painful migraines. In England, 190 000 attacks are reported every day.

Women may be affected by the disease up to one quarter, whereas it affects 2-10% of men.

Symptoms include pain, nausea, sensitivity to light and visual disturbances known as “aura”.

NICE has released new guidelines that will make rimegepant available for adults who tried two or more triptans and found them to be ineffective.

It can also be given to those who are not able to take triptans — medication usually given to tackle headaches or migraines — or have an intolerance, or patients who have tried nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and paracetamol.

The medicine has been recommended in July as a treatment option to prevent episodic migraine attacks for adults with at least four but fewer than fifteen attacks per month, if three other treatments failed.

Robert Music, of the Migraine Trust, said: “This decision provides people with migraine valuable options to help reduce the pain and length of a migraine attack.

“It will especially benefit those who have not found a treatment that works, those who get debilitating side effects – including medicine overuse headache – from them, and those with cardiovascular disease who cannot take existing treatments.

“Migraine is an incredibly misunderstood condition that can have a significant impact on all areas of life, including ability to work, maintain relationships and mental health.”