New Covid hotspot emerges in UK as cases up in 299 areas

COVID cases are on the up in 299 places across the UK and this interactive map reveals if your area is on the list.

Cases have fallen in 78 areas across the country with a new hotspot now emerging in Kettering, in the East Midlands.

2 The map above shows Kettering and the surrounding areas. Kettering is the dark purple area on the lower right hand-side

Kettering in Northamptonshire has highest infection rate across the whole of the UK, with 981 new cases in the seven days to September 23 – the equivalent of 959.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 488.2 in the seven days to September 16.

One expert highlighted the number of cases in school-aged children in the area.

Senior lecturer in epidemiology at Queen Mary University London, Professor Deepti Gurdasani said the rate of infections was ‘unbelievable’.

Posting to Twitter she said that more than five per cent of all 10-14 year-old are being confirmed as cases in Kettering each week.

“The level of infection is probably even higher than confirmed cases. So many children who could’ve been vaccinated, now being infected, with all its impacts on them and their families”, she highlighted.

Director of public health, Lucy Wightman urged residents to continue to play their part and said regular testing would help prevent school-aged children with the bug from entering educational settings.

The 299 places where Covid is still rising, is your area one of them? The figure on the LEFT shows cases per 100,000 in the seven days up to September 23. The figure on the RIGHT shows infections, also per 100,000, in the seven days up to September 16. Kettering, East Midlands, 959.8, (981), 488.2, (499) Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 914.2, (1320), 833.2, (1203) Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 872.8, (2111), 657.8, (1591) Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 862.2, (521), 726.5, (439) Caerphilly, Wales, 832.5, (1513), 680.7, (1237) Allerdale, North-west England, 779.9, (763), 541.8, (530) Swansea, Wales, 773.4, (1907), 672.9, (1659) Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 760.6, (1029), 586.1, (793) Stafford, West Midlands, 723.9, (998), 391.0, (539) Rugby, West Midlands, 721.2, (798), 466.3, (516) Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 686.9, (481), 637.0, (446) Corby, East Midlands, 679.0, (496), 637.9, (466) Torfaen, Wales, 661.2, (627), 484.0, (459) Conwy, Wales, 659.1, (779), 561.8, (664) Newport, Wales, 657.1, (1028), 443.0, (693) Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 652.6, (1619), 443.4, (1100) Blaby, East Midlands, 648.4, (661), 494.4, (504) Harborough, East Midlands, 635.4, (607), 383.1, (366) Carmarthenshire, Wales, 633.4, (1204), 621.9, (1182) North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 625.8, (1081), 343.3, (593) North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 621.1, (651), 541.9, (568) Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 620.4, (414), 485.6, (324) East Ayrshire, Scotland, 619.2, (753), 607.7, (739) Lichfield, West Midlands, 614.4, (649), 373.0, (394) Denbighshire, Wales, 612.4, (592), 469.7, (454) Melton, East Midlands, 593.5, (305), 305.5, (157) Ribble Valley, North-west England, 575.6, (357), 403.1, (250) Redditch, West Midlands, 562.1, (481), 361.1, (309) Cardiff, Wales, 560.1, (2068), 418.2, (1544) Flintshire, Wales, 557.9, (875), 494.7, (776) Gwynedd, Wales, 552.0, (691), 475.3, (595) Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 549.2, (716), 387.4, (505) Bridgend, Wales, 547.7, (808), 422.3, (623) Herefordshire, West Midlands, 544.9, (1055), 299.0, (579) Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 541.9, (616), 519.9, (591) Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 540.5, (532), 468.4, (461) Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 527.8, (1116), 370.8, (784) Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 524.5, (269), 475.7, (244) Daventry, East Midlands, 521.0, (453), 332.4, (289) Carlisle, North-west England, 516.9, (561), 434.0, (471) High Peak, East Midlands, 516.0, (478), 345.4, (320) Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 513.4, (521), 473.0, (480) Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 512.6, (828), 277.9, (449) Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 512.2, (763), 461.2, (687) Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 508.0, (1346), 373.2, (989) South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 506.8, (555), 322.3, (353) Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 505.1, (1580), 389.4, (1218) Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 498.0, (589), 369.5, (437) Stockport, North-west England, 497.3, (1463), 343.3, (1010) Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 496.9, (350), 396.1, (279) Mansfield, East Midlands, 494.7, (541), 394.1, (431) Tamworth, West Midlands, 487.9, (375), 481.4, (370) Northampton, East Midlands, 485.1, (1088), 271.5, (609) Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 479.3, (869), 378.9, (687) North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 478.2, (313), 323.9, (212) Wellingborough, East Midlands, 477.0, (382), 269.7, (216) Tameside, North-west England, 471.6, (1071), 329.8, (749) Shropshire, West Midlands, 465.9, (1516), 311.0, (1012) Cheshire East, North-west England, 462.7, (1789), 375.8, (1453) Fylde, North-west England, 461.8, (375), 384.2, (312) Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 451.5, (414), 237.7, (218) Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 450.9, (807), 292.2, (523) Pembrokeshire, Wales, 449.7, (570), 299.0, (379) Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 449.4, (452), 263.5, (265) Ceredigion, Wales, 445.8, (325), 356.7, (260) Wyre, North-west England, 445.8, (504), 413.9, (468) Amber Valley, East Midlands, 445.6, (574), 287.2, (370) South Holland, East Midlands, 441.3, (423), 319.2, (306) Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 441.2, (1947), 285.1, (1258) Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 440.9, (1550), 306.6, (1078) Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 433.5, (430), 326.6, (324) Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 432.2, (470), 325.6, (354) Wrexham, Wales, 429.2, (584), 358.7, (488) Fenland, Eastern England, 428.1, (437), 350.7, (358) Lancaster, North-west England, 428.0, (634), 360.5, (534) Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 426.6, (648), 364.7, (554) Gedling, East Midlands, 426.3, (504), 301.9, (357) Sefton, North-west England, 425.5, (1174), 313.9, (866) Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 425.4, (506), 316.1, (376) Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 423.9, (307), 296.9, (215) Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 423.7, (561), 237.9, (315) Northumberland, North-east England, 423.7, (1372), 323.9, (1049) Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 423.4, (343), 256.8, (208) Chorley, North-west England, 423.2, (503), 357.5, (425) Gateshead, North-east England, 421.9, (852), 321.9, (650) Warwick, West Midlands, 421.6, (611), 288.5, (418) Ashfield, East Midlands, 420.0, (539), 342.1, (439) Oxford, South-east England, 419.6, (636), 267.2, (405) Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 416.0, (598), 363.8, (523) Trafford, North-west England, 415.4, (987), 299.7, (712) Preston, North-west England, 414.2, (597), 354.5, (511) Hart, South-east England, 412.9, (403), 284.8, (278) Broxtowe, East Midlands, 411.8, (472), 258.2, (296) North Kesteven, East Midlands, 411.3, (486), 314.9, (372) Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 409.4, (611), 254.6, (380) North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 407.0, (416), 344.4, (352) Elmbridge, South-east England, 406.7, (558), 265.3, (364) Eastleigh, South-east England, 405.1, (549), 266.4, (361) Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 404.6, (372), 229.5, (211) Monmouthshire, Wales, 403.5, (384), 209.1, (199) Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 402.7, (489), 298.1, (362) Dacorum, Eastern England, 401.4, (624), 315.8, (491) St. Helens, North-west England, 400.9, (726), 380.5, (689) Coventry, West Midlands, 399.3, (1515), 296.3, (1124) Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 397.6, (1367), 365.9, (1258) Derby, East Midlands, 397.6, (1021), 303.3, (779) Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 396.6, (514), 341.8, (443) Adur, South-east England, 392.6, (252), 218.1, (140) Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 392.2, (1037), 309.4, (818) Solihull, West Midlands, 391.7, (852), 247.8, (539) South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 390.6, (373), 306.8, (293) County Durham, North-east England, 388.3, (2070), 337.6, (1800) Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 387.9, (2103), 274.8, (1490) Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 385.6, (221), 361.2, (207) East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 381.5, (344), 225.1, (203) Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 380.2, (504), 269.3, (357) South Hams, South-west England, 377.5, (332), 216.0, (190) Sevenoaks, South-east England, 376.5, (457), 285.9, (347) Colchester, Eastern England, 376.3, (742), 243.4, (480) Three Rivers, Eastern England, 374.6, (352), 244.8, (230) Swindon, South-west England, 373.3, (832), 143.6, (320) South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 372.9, (419), 307.9, (346) Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 372.2, (563), 294.8, (446) East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 371.2, (353), 279.7, (266) Mendip, South-west England, 370.6, (431), 254.5, (296) Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 369.5, (455), 284.3, (350) Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 369.0, (947), 355.4, (912) Halton, North-west England, 366.8, (476), 312.9, (406) Bolsover, East Midlands, 366.5, (298), 271.8, (221) Chesterfield, East Midlands, 365.0, (383), 227.8, (239) South Kesteven, East Midlands, 364.5, (522), 194.8, (279) Erewash, East Midlands, 364.2, (420), 266.2, (307) Dudley, West Midlands, 363.3, (1171), 310.8, (1002) Sandwell, West Midlands, 363.2, (1195), 290.8, (957) Eden, North-west England, 360.9, (194), 288.4, (155) Walsall, West Midlands, 358.5, (1028), 286.3, (821) Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 357.5, (205), 225.0, (129) North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 355.2, (566), 308.7, (492) Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 354.5, (2832), 270.8, (2163) East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 354.0, (1215), 292.0, (1002) East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 353.1, (427), 306.0, (370) Sunderland, North-east England, 353.1, (981), 276.4, (768) Middlesbrough, North-east England, 352.5, (498), 342.6, (484) Darlington, North-east England, 351.9, (378), 290.5, (312) Copeland, North-west England, 351.3, (239), 345.4, (235) Tandridge, South-east England, 351.2, (311), 218.0, (193) Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 350.3, (434), 288.2, (357) Bedford, Eastern England, 349.8, (611), 231.3, (404) South Lakeland, North-west England, 348.9, (366), 302.2, (317) Ipswich, Eastern England, 348.6, (474), 250.8, (341) West Lindsey, East Midlands, 346.2, (333), 213.1, (205) Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 345.8, (1061), 304.7, (935) Peterborough, Eastern England, 344.5, (698), 300.6, (609) Hertsmere, Eastern England, 344.2, (363), 233.2, (246) Rutland, East Midlands, 343.4, (139), 237.2, (96) Rushmoor, South-east England, 342.2, (323), 261.7, (247) Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 342.1, (346), 239.3, (242) Hartlepool, North-east England, 342.1, (321), 319.7, (300) East Lindsey, East Midlands, 341.5, (485), 292.9, (416) West Lancashire, North-west England, 338.0, (387), 289.1, (331) Wychavon, West Midlands, 336.4, (441), 201.4, (264) Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 335.1, (1833), 242.2, (1325) Stevenage, Eastern England, 330.3, (291), 291.7, (257) West Suffolk, Eastern England, 329.9, (585), 203.6, (361) Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 327.7, (452), 234.2, (323) Isle of Wight, South-east England, 325.4, (463), 209.4, (298) Wigan, North-west England, 324.8, (1074), 264.9, (876) Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 324.6, (577), 205.9, (366) Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 323.6, (180), 197.7, (110) East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 323.5, (491), 247.7, (376) Uttlesford, Eastern England, 322.3, (299), 212.4, (197) Cherwell, South-east England, 322.0, (489), 301.6, (458) Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 321.1, (1848), 248.8, (1432) Sedgemoor, South-west England, 320.8, (396), 171.7, (212) Breckland, Eastern England, 320.0, (452), 270.4, (382) Lincoln, East Midlands, 319.8, (320), 271.9, (272) St Albans, Eastern England, 319.5, (477), 239.8, (358) Liverpool, North-west England, 319.1, (1597), 300.3, (1503) Plymouth, South-west England, 318.8, (838), 264.0, (694) Luton, Eastern England, 318.5, (680), 290.4, (620) Guildford, South-east England, 317.9, (478), 232.8, (350) Wiltshire, South-west England, 317.4, (1600), 204.5, (1031) Crawley, South-east England, 317.4, (357), 206.3, (232) Surrey Heath, South-east England, 317.3, (283), 242.1, (216) Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 317.2, (1869), 272.7, (1607) Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 316.2, (930), 255.4, (751) Burnley, North-west England, 315.6, (282), 306.7, (274) West Devon, South-west England, 315.3, (177), 233.3, (131) Boston, East Midlands, 314.8, (223), 186.3, (132) Chelmsford, Eastern England, 314.7, (565), 233.4, (419) Portsmouth, South-east England, 313.5, (673), 258.0, (554) South Somerset, South-west England, 313.0, (528), 205.7, (347) Test Valley, South-east England, 312.2, (397), 238.3, (303) Wirral, North-west England, 309.6, (1004), 254.1, (824) East Suffolk, Eastern England, 309.5, (775), 264.4, (662) Dorset, South-west England, 309.1, (1174), 235.7, (895) Hounslow, London, 306.1, (832), 248.4, (675) Pendle, North-west England, 303.9, (280), 298.4, (275) Gosport, South-east England, 303.5, (257), 281.1, (238) Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 303.3, (786), 317.6, (823) Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 303.3, (318), 199.3, (209) Braintree, Eastern England, 301.8, (462), 202.5, (310) Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 300.5, (467), 135.8, (211) Richmond upon Thames, London, 297.8, (590), 208.4, (413) Winchester, South-east England, 297.0, (374), 210.4, (265) Slough, South-east England, 296.2, (443), 249.4, (373) Wokingham, South-east England, 295.5, (514), 211.6, (368) Warrington, North-west England, 292.7, (613), 289.9, (607) North Somerset, South-west England, 292.2, (630), 100.2, (216) Oldham, North-west England, 290.8, (691), 277.7, (660) Milton Keynes, South-east England, 289.8, (783), 246.1, (665) Reading, South-east England, 288.1, (462), 275.7, (442) Dartford, South-east England, 286.7, (327), 219.2, (250) King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 285.6, (432), 201.0, (304) Salford, North-west England, 284.7, (748), 246.3, (647) Tendring, Eastern England, 284.4, (419), 204.3, (301) Southampton, South-east England, 283.5, (717), 244.0, (617) New Forest, South-east England, 280.0, (503), 187.0, (336) South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 277.8, (447), 243.0, (391) Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 276.0, (542), 168.1, (330) Hillingdon, London, 275.1, (850), 220.4, (681) Watford, Eastern England, 274.3, (265), 220.4, (213) Woking, South-east England, 273.0, (273), 163.0, (163) Havant, South-east England, 272.3, (344), 259.6, (328) Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 271.7, (146), 214.0, (115) East Hampshire, South-east England, 265.7, (329), 231.8, (287) Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 265.0, (329), 194.1, (241) Spelthorne, South-east England, 263.3, (263), 218.3, (218) Merton, London, 262.5, (542), 201.5, (416) Maidstone, South-east England, 261.7, (453), 178.5, (309) North Devon, South-west England, 257.7, (253), 242.4, (238) East Devon, South-west England, 257.3, (381), 212.0, (314) North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 256.3, (342), 209.0, (279) Birmingham, West Midlands, 254.4, (2902), 240.5, (2743) Bury, North-west England, 254.3, (485), 244.9, (467) Mole Valley, South-east England, 252.4, (221), 179.3, (157) Bolton, North-west England, 251.9, (726), 224.5, (647) Nottingham, East Midlands, 251.9, (849), 211.2, (712) Kingston upon Thames, London, 251.8, (451), 207.7, (372) South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 251.1, (361), 207.3, (298) Waverley, South-east England, 250.5, (317), 150.1, (190) Harrow, London, 250.5, (632), 216.4, (546) Cambridge, Eastern England, 249.5, (312), 222.3, (278) West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 248.8, (278), 247.9, (277) Arun, South-east England, 248.3, (400), 201.1, (324) Rochford, Eastern England, 247.6, (217), 212.3, (186) Barnet, London, 247.6, (988), 225.1, (898) West Berkshire, South-east England, 246.7, (391), 154.6, (245) Babergh, Eastern England, 244.8, (227), 193.0, (179) Sutton, London, 244.1, (507), 196.4, (408) Wealden, South-east England, 242.7, (395), 159.2, (259) Ashford, South-east England, 242.7, (318), 176.3, (231) Broadland, Eastern England, 242.6, (320), 216.0, (285) Brentwood, Eastern England, 242.1, (187), 209.7, (162) Runnymede, South-east England, 239.1, (216), 210.3, (190) Wandsworth, London, 239.0, (788), 182.6, (602) Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 238.0, (357), 226.0, (339) Horsham, South-east England, 235.8, (343), 146.4, (213) Forest of Dean, South-west England, 234.2, (204), 130.9, (114) Norwich, Eastern England, 233.5, (332), 184.3, (262) Exeter, South-west England, 233.3, (311), 222.0, (296) South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 232.8, (670), 102.8, (296) Rochdale, North-west England, 232.0, (519), 218.6, (489) Basildon, Eastern England, 231.9, (435), 203.1, (381) Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 230.0, (913), 217.4, (863) Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 229.7, (670), 166.6, (486) South Norfolk, Eastern England, 229.3, (328), 211.1, (302) Teignbridge, South-west England, 228.8, (309), 167.4, (226) Worthing, South-east England, 227.6, (252), 159.9, (177) Maldon, Eastern England, 226.3, (148), 244.6, (160) York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 226.1, (477), 173.9, (367) Bristol, South-west England, 223.2, (1040), 117.2, (546) Croydon, London, 219.8, (854), 204.9, (796) Bromley, London, 217.9, (725), 190.8, (635) Cotswold, South-west England, 216.0, (195), 137.4, (124) Redbridge, London, 214.6, (656), 193.0, (590) Worcester, West Midlands, 214.4, (215), 192.5, (193) Haringey, London, 214.0, (570), 179.8, (479) Cheltenham, South-west England, 212.9, (247), 90.5, (105) Castle Point, Eastern England, 212.1, (192), 195.5, (177) Kensington and Chelsea, London, 210.4, (330), 197.0, (309) Stroud, South-west England, 207.6, (251), 105.9, (128) Dover, South-east England, 206.7, (245), 158.6, (188) Enfield, London, 205.9, (687), 161.6, (539) Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 204.3, (375), 202.7, (372) Mid Sussex, South-east England, 203.8, (310), 129.5, (197) Bexley, London, 203.4, (507), 185.7, (463) Chichester, South-east England, 198.3, (241), 162.1, (197) Tewkesbury, South-west England, 197.7, (191), 103.5, (100) Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 190.1, (151), 163.6, (130) Gloucester, South-west England, 184.3, (239), 101.0, (131) North Norfolk, Eastern England, 177.8, (187), 172.1, (181) Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 177.4, (47), 135.8, (36) Eastbourne, South-east England, 177.1, (183), 162.6, (168) Rother, South-east England, 170.6, (165), 111.7, (108) Newham, London, 165.5, (588), 163.8, (582) Southwark, London, 161.2, (516), 147.8, (473) Canterbury, South-east England, 158.9, (265), 133.7, (223) Camden, London, 139.2, (389), 137.7, (385)

Aside from Kettering, Neath Port Talbot in Wales has the second highest rate, up from 833.2 to 914.2, with 1,320 new cases.

Rhondda Cynon Taf in Wales has the third highest rate, up from 657.8 to 872.8, with 2,111 new cases.

Cases in Wales have been climbing in recent weeks after a cluster of infections spread across several areas.

West Dunbartonshire has the highest rate in Scotland (689.4) and Mid Ulster has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (512.2).

While these areas have the highest infections rates in the country, Kettering has also seen the biggest week on week rise and cases seem to be spreading across the Midlands.

In the West Midlands, Stafford saw the second biggest jump in the country.

Going from 391 to 723.9 cases per 100,000 and across Staffordshire as a whole, there have been 20 deaths in the last week.

GET YOUR JAB

Melton, in the East Midlands, has also seen a jump, going from 305.5 to 595.5.

Last week it was revealed that walk-in jab centres would be opened for teenagers in the area who have still not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Also in the East Midlands and North Lincolnshire has witnessed a jump in cases, going from 343.3 to 625.8 cases per 100,000.

The local council in the area is currently engaged in public health campaigns urging teens to get their vaccines.

It has also sympathised with people who are struggling to get back to normal after lockdowns and has insisted that small changes can keep the infection rate down.

The councils ‘OneSmallChange’ campaign, focuses on encouraging people to continue to practise social distancing measures.

Back in the West Midlands and Rugby has also seen an increase in cases, going from 466.3 to 721.2.

As cases continue to rise, data from the government shows that deaths caused by the virus are in decline.

Looking at the death toll from the most recent data and the UK’s coronavirus death toll has fallen by 60 per cent in a month.

A further 40 people died after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday – an 18-per cent drop on last Monday.

But the number of people testing positive for Covid has slightly risen – after 37,960 cases were seen yesterday.

It marks a rise of 5.6 per cent on last Friday.

2

UK Covid cases soar by 10 per cent in a week with 32,417 infections in a day as daily deaths rise by 58