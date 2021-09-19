New breast cancer drug hailed as ‘groundbreaking’ raising hopes of ‘cure’ after it STOPPED disease progression

A NEW drug designed to treat a form of breast cancer has been hailed as “groundbreaking” by top scientists – raising hopes of finding a cure.

AstraZeneca stated that the drug’s trial showed a 72% reduction in the likelihood of the disease progressing to death.

4 The new drug has been hailed as a possible cute Credit: Alamy

4 Three quarters of women showed no progression in their disease after taking the drug Credit: Alamy

Three quarters of women who have taken the new drug, Enhertu, showed no progression in their disease after 12 months compared with just a third treated with a different medicine.

Women with breast cancer that is HER2-positive will see the greatest benefit from the new drug.

They presented the positive findings at a Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.

Around 500 patients across Asia, Europe, North America, Oceana and South America found that there was a strong trend “towards improved overall survival”.

However they were keen to stress that the testing is not yet complete, and the results are not “statistically significant”.

Nearly all of the patients treated with the drug (94%), were alive after one year, as opposed to 85 percent for patients receiving T-DMI.

David Fredrickson of AstraZeneca’s oncology department said that the revelations caused a lot of shock among those working for the pharmaceutical company.

He said: “It’s remarkable to hear the oncology community, as they take the data in, say: ‘Is it possible that we could be offering a cure for some women with advanced disease?’”

Susan Galbraith, executive vice president added: “Today’s results are ground-breaking.

“These unprecedented data represent a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, and illustrate the potential for Enhertu to transform more patient lives in earlier treatment settings.”

‘CONSISTENT BENEFIT’

Javier Cortes, from the International Breast Cancer Centre in Barcelona, said patients with previously treated HER2-positive breast cancer will usually experience progression in less than a year with the available treatment.

He said the the “high and consistent benefit” seen across key groups is “remarkable and supports the potential of Enhertu to become the new standard of care for those who have previously been treated for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer”.

Enhertu has already been approved by the UK’s medicines regulator, the MHRA, and 34 other markets for women who have exhausted other treatments, such as chemotherapy.

The official price for a course of Enhertu is about £118,000, but AstraZeneca lets the NHS have it at a confidential discount.

The firm hopes to extend the drug’s use to patients with earlier stages of cancer.

4 Nearly all patients treated with the drug were alive at one year Credit: Alamy

4 AstraZeneca have hailed the study as groundbreaking Credit: Alamy