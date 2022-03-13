New-born white rhino named Queenie to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee

A new-born white rhino has been named Queenie to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Queenie, a Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens resident in Burford in Oxfordshire, was captured in videos by them shortly after her birth. She is seen running around in a paddock, after she has been released from an enclosure.

Photographs and footage also show the calf, named to honour the 70th year of the Queen’s service on the throne, examining a rock and running around her mother’s feet.

Visitors can see the baby rhino in the park’s rhino paddock and solar-powered rhino house.

The Queen’s grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, is also the patron of conservation charity Tusk Trust, which works with Cotswold Wildlife Park to protect threatened African species.

Reggie Heyworth is the managing director at Cotswold Wildlife Park. Queenie is the fifth baby rhino female to be born in succession and the latest animal to be named after royals.

Queenie, the white rhino at Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens. (Rory Carnegie/PA).

Mr Heyworth stated: “All the Rhinos here are named after very special people and I think everyone agrees that 2022 will always be special because of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

“I thought it might be a bit presumptuous to call our new baby Elizabeth, so I have christened her Queenie instead.

“I think it is a perfect name for a young lady rhino.”

A bactrian camel at the park, a species which is thought to be one of the rarest large mammals on earth, was also named Louis after the Queen’s great-grandson because he was born on the same day.

Louis the camel is expected to become a dad soon and his calves, who will be the first to be born in the park since 2018, are due to arrive.

In the early 1900s, white rhinos were also at risk of extinction. There were only about 20 to 50 left in their African homeland.

The park stated that they were now the most endangered of all five rhino species after years of protection.

Queenie is the newest addition to the park’s white rhino family, which is the largest species of rhino and native to Southern Africa, and she is believed to be the first white rhino born in a UK zoo this year.

The park stated that the rare births of this species in captivity is extremely rare, with only five white rhinos being born in the UK in the last year and 12 in European Zoos in Europe.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Sumatran Rhino species (Black, Javan, and Sumatran) are in grave danger.