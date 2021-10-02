New Body Cam Video gives clues to Gabby Petito Brian Laundrie

Gabby tearsfully admitted to hitting Brian in that video. An officer asks Gabby if the man hit them. The muffled sound makes it difficult for her to answer. On Friday, Oct. 1, the department released a new body cam video, in which the sound is clearer.

The video was posted onFox NewsGabby is asked by an officer if Brian has hit her. She replies, “I guess, I guess, yeah, but I hit him first…he like, grabbed my face, like, I guess…He didn’t like, hit me in the face. He didn’t, like, punch me in the face or anything.”

In more audio, which is made clearer in the new video she continues. “He, like, grabbed me with his nail, and I guess that’s why it looks…definitely I was cut right here, [points to cheek] because I can feel it. When I touch it, it burns.”

The 911 caller had told police that “the gentleman was slapping the girl,”Addition “They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and they drove off.”