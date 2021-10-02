New Blood’ Key Art To Celebrate Series’ 15th Anniversary

Dexter’s Michael C. Hall looks chilling in the key art for Showtime’s upcoming revival New Blood: Dexter.

To celebrate the original series 15th anniversary on Friday, Showtime dropped two pieces of key art for Dexter’s next chapter, which is set to debut on November 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

DexterFrom 2006 to 2013,, which ran for eight seasons on Showtime, was centered around the mild-mannered Dexter Morgan. (Hall). Dexter was a blood-spatter analyst at the Miami Police Department during his day. By night, he was a serial killer—one who happened to target other murderers.

Dexter was lost in the eye of Hurricane Laura 10 years ago. New Blood: DexterIn the fictional town of Iron Lake in New York, the titular character lives under an assumed identity. Dexter may seem to be happy with his new life. However, the unexpected events that occur in this small-knit community lead to Dexter’s Dark Passenger.

The 10-episode revival will feature Jennifer Carpenter, Julia Jones and Jack Alcott.

Showtime Productions New Blood: DexterExecutive produced by Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds. Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro. John Goldwyn. Sara Colleton.

DexterPremiered October 1, 2006, 15 year ago. The original series received four Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Direction for a Drama Series.

Below is the key art.