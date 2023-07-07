New attraction at the UK’s strangest theme park, voted the best by the nation

One of the UK’s most loved theme parks, has launched a new kid-friendly attraction ahead of the holidays.

Parents will need to find activities for their children when they finish school.

3 The electric police car will allow kids under the age 17 to drive it Credit: Supplied

3 To ensure the safety of children, cars are fitted with speed limitsers. Credit: Supplied

Diggerland, a brand new kid’s attraction in Kent that was launched for children aged 17 or under this year is a great place to start.

Recently, a group of police vehicles has caused some confusion.

The park says that the vehicles are part of its newest addition which gives children the opportunity to drive the cars around the track.

Diggerland is a place where kids can indulge in their passion for digging.

Enjoy the excitement of driving while in a controlled and safe environment.

The electric cars are said to “offer a realistic and interactive experience that allows children to feel as if they were real police officers in a police car”.

The park took all the necessary steps to make sure that this attraction was both safe and monitored.

Diggerland employees are on hand to ensure that all safety regulations are adhered to.

Electric police cars come with speed regulators.

Limit their top speed unlike real equivalents.

The driving experience of young participants will be safe and fun.

Before driving, visitors will receive safety instructions.

A Diggerland representative said, “Diggerland’s commitment to providing unique and exciting experiences for visitors is at the heart of everything we do.

This latest addition is testament to our commitment to delighting children and families of all ages.

“So, if you happen to spot police cars at Diggerland, don’t fret, it’s all part of the fun and excitement that awaits you.

“Let your children unleash their inner police officers as they enjoy the thrilling experience of driving their very own electric police cars.”

To drive, kids must be younger than 17 years old and no taller that 140cm.

Diggerland is a great place for children who can’t drive a police car, as well as parents.

The truth is, Kid Rated The park was ranked as the 5th best in the nation.

They said: “Diggerland is a great place for the family to try out real, full-size construction machinery.

“There are numerous locations dotted around the country, and it’s a fully unique experience.

The 6 tonne Digger is available for you to try out, as well as a JCB.

“There’s even a mini digger on the hunt for buried treasure or ten pin bowling with a twist: taking control of a full-size Komatsu PC14 and attempting to knock over skittles with a mini wrecking ball.

“It’s the best way to bowl. “Younger kids can let out their energy in the indoor or outdoor play area while parents relax.”

In the meantime, Disney is being challenged by a new UK waterpark that features infinity swimming pools, beaches and water slides.

And Therme Manchester will be a “next generation” park that will offer guests 25 pools, 35 water slides, thermal bathing and a wellbeing spa.