New Android threat is targeting your banking apps causing ‘incredible damage’ to phones and stealing your personal info

A NEW piece of malware is reportedly targeting online banking apps and causing “incredible damage” to Android phones, experts say.

Researchers only discovered the S.O.V.A threat last month.

2 Android users are being targeted by a newly-discovered piece of malware Credit: Getty – Contributor

Users in the US, UK, and across Europe have all been affected by the trojan.

Hackers want to steal personal data by manipulating notifications and keylogging attacks.

Attackers also try to perform cookie theft and could end up stealing users’ banking details and passwords, The Daily Express reports.

Users may allow websites to store personal information so that they don’t have to log in again.

This trojan was developed by security experts because of recent shifts to online banking.

Sova means “owl” in Russian and researchers think the name was chosen because of the bird’s ability to stalk prey.

Researchers at Threat Fabric say: “S.O.V.A. is still a project in its infancy, and now provides the same basic features as most other modern Android banking malware.”

Android users are advised to only download apps from Google Play Store.

It has been advised that they should not click on links found in text messages.

Android users have been warned that certain lifestyle and gaming apps could expose their personal information, including passwords.

Experts believe that nearly 20,000 apps are at risk.

Avast researchers discovered the bug in a variety of apps, including lifestyle and gaming.

Some mail applications also have the security flaw.

Developers who use the Firebase database to create apps are believed to be responsible for the bug.

MALWARE SCAMS

Malware researcher Vladimir Martyanov, of Avast, warned that the personal information of up to 10 percent of Firebase users could be at risk.

FluBot scam has been reported to the United States. It involves users receiving a malicious message disguised in a text regarding a missing delivery.

Victims get a message supposedly from a courier service, which includes a link to “rearrange delivery”.

However, after clicking on the link they are prompted by phishing software with FluBot embedded.

Cyber experts have also told users to delete several cryptocurrency apps after they were branded “malicious”.

Users should remove apps including Bitcoin Miner – Cloud Mining, Ethereum – Pool Mining Cloud, Bitcoin 2021, and Crypto Holic – Bitcoin Cloud Mining.

The cryptocurrency apps are fake and trick victims into watching ads and paying money, according to TrendMicro.

They make false claims that they can make large profits.

Reports of crypto-fuelled scams are more prominent as digital currencies such as Bitcoin rise in popularity.

Nearly 7,000 people have reported losses of more than $80million in the US as a result of scams since last October, according to data from The Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

2 Hackers are trying to infect phones by sending malicious texts disguised as delivery notifications Credit: Getty

Warning as scammer claiming to be beauty agent convinced woman to shave her HEAD for thousands of dollars