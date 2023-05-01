New Android feature stops criminals from stealing money and can be activated in just seconds

Android users just learned about a new feature that helps keep bank accounts secure.

Owners of Android devices know that the software is constantly churning out new and improved features

Android users just learned about a new security feature for their bank account.Credit: Getty

This set of features is designed to increase the user’s privacy, security, as well as usability.

Android has a new feature called Enhanced PIN Privacy, which is designed to prevent shoulder-surfing hacking.

Basically, shoulder surfing is when threat actors look over your shoulder to find out your phone’s PIN or password input.

How can EPP prevent this?

Android has a new feature that protects PIN codes. It disables the animation when a user taps a particular number.

Someone trying to steal your PIN will be hard-pressed to read the numbers.

It is important to protect user privacy as shoulder-surfing attacks become increasingly common.

How to activate EPP

It’s first important to know that this feature is only available on Android’s most recent quarterly platform release: Android 13QPR3. 

You can access the feature in your settings if you own this device.

Tap on Device Lock.

After you’ve done this, find Enhanced PIN security and toggle it to on.

Protect yourself even further

For smartphone owners, there are a variety of ways to avoid shoulder surfing.

People can start by covering their paperwork and keypads with their body, or even cupping their hand.

You can cover the keypad of an ATM when you enter your PIN.

A privacy screen can be used on a laptop or mobile phone to block the view of your screen.

As always, you should be using strong passwords, two-factor authentication, or biometric authentication for an added layer of security.  

It’s better to avoid revealing sensitive information on the phone when you are in public.

Last but not least, lock all devices when you leave them anywhere, like in an office.

