New AmsterdamHas already thrown Max Goodwin offers many unexpected surprises just two episodes into Season 4, and it’s safe to say that he’ll run into some more twists that he didn’t see coming while he and Helen navigate their new relationship. In fact, based on a clip from the next episode (seen above), he’s going to make an unexpected discovery that could, according to the person who created it, “fix the world.”

What was that discovery? Of all things, a turnip! Max is present to judge a Novaco science fair. One particular entry caught his attention, but not because the student displayed the most flashy display. It was actually quite simple and didn’t have any bells or whistles that caught his attention. Max might not have won his science fair back then with his can crusher, but it appears that he is a visionary who loves unique creations.

Although her science fair display may be minimalistic, Imani Moore’s table looks quite interesting. The binder cover reveals that the subject of her project isn’t just self-grown turnips, but “turnip sutures.” Throw in her little case of tools and what looks like a turnip cross section, and it’s hard to blame Max for seemingly being intrigued. Max is a good sport. “How Can I Help?” Goodwin we’re talking about, in a season of characters trying to find their joy again after It was a difficult year . Max is naturally interested in seeing what Imani has!

While viewers will have to wait until the episode airs on October 5 to see whether or not Max gives her the top prize at the science fair, I for one think she deserves at least an honorable mention just for the sheer nerve of setting up such a sparse display compared to the 3D printed spinal column, the volcano complete with smoke and dinosaurs, and a fish-related project so complex that even Max didn’t catch all the details. Kudos, at most, to Imani for appearing so confident in the work that she didn’t need any extras.

Although it remains to be seen if her turnip can actually fix the world, it seems like Max would love to instill this idea in young people, even though he is only weeks away. Helen and I are leaving for London . Of course, that’s assuming that all continues going well for Max and Helen after announcing their relationship and plans to relocate across the Atlantic. But is their love enough?

The Promotion This is the next episode of New AmsterdamHelen may be facing a harsh awakening about the realities of a very fast moving relationship with a guy. Who has a young girl? . Well, it wouldn’t be New Amsterdam if the course of true love ran smoothly even for Max and Helen, and it’s clear that Max has more on his plate than just the prospect of relocating to London. Turnips, that is. Who could have predicted?