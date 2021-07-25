Nevertheless (알고있지만) All 10 Episodes of The Popular KDrama Watch Online Season 1 Online For Free

With the increasing popularity of K-Drama shows, the makers are delivering more intense and strong series to make the audience fall in love. The latest K-Drama hit series, “Nevertheless” Season 1 is ruling on Netflix with its super intense storyline. So, all Netflix fans get ready to tune in to the world of love and romance.

“Nevertheless” is one of the trending South Korean television series, featuring Han So-hee and Song Kang. The series is basically adapted from one of the top-rated Webtoon coming under the same name. “Nevertheless” Season 1 initially landed on JTBC on June 19, 2021. But, now it’s available for the global audience on the popular OTT platform.

“Nevertheless” Season 1 sketches a beautiful love story between a heartbroken woman and a flirtatious man. The plot begins with Yoo Na-bi, who no longer believes in love after a severe heartbreak. It’s when Park Jae-eon steps into her life and they get closer. The young man is a talented sculptor. The story weaves something interesting for the duo as they start to fall for each other and things get super intense gradually.

Although “Nevertheless” may appear similar to many of the other romantic drama series, the show carries a new essence of love, romance, and heartbreak. It introduces some exciting elements to keep the audience engaged with the plot. The story solely depends on the lead characters and some fragments will surely attract you. So, if you want to get the sweet taste of love, here is how you can stream “Nevertheless” online.

Where To Watch “Nevertheless” Season 1 Online?

The first season of “Nevertheless” is officially available on Netflix. The first six episodes of the romantic K-Drama, “Nevertheless” are out and there are four more exciting episodes to come. Netflix subscribers can stream the show anytime. But if you don’t have a Netflix subscription, here is how you can watch it for free.

How To Watch “Nevertheless” Season 1 Online For Free?

“Nevertheless” is a treat for the viewers who love romantic drama shows. So, if you are one of them, we have some good news for you. The show is officially out on Netflix and now with the free trial subscription, you can enjoy all episodes of “Nevertheless” Season 1 for absolutely free. Here are the steps to claim your free account –

Visit the Netflix website or application.

Fill in the details to sign up.

Hit the “Free Trial” option.

Enter your payment details. (No worries as you will only be charged after the free trial’s expiry).

Now you can access unlimited movies and series on the streaming platform for free.

