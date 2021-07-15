Never Have I Ever Season 3 Release Date | Season 2 Review

Never Have I Ever has returned to the streaming giant for a second season. The coming-of-age drama and comedy from the minds of Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling follow the first-gen Indian-American girl Devi Vishwakumar who grew up in the heart of Southern California.

The second season of Never Have I Ever premiered today on Netflix, i.e., July 15, 2021. Netflix will be renewing the critically acclaimed series sometime next year in August. However, the only way Netflix will be continuing the series for the third time is if the second season is successful.

Never Have I Ever Season 3: Filming Details

The filming of the second season was delayed due to the pandemic. Hence, there is a highly likely chance that the filming of the third season will kick start sometime later this year. It’s up to Netflix to bring back comedy to the original schedule.

If you look at the filming details of the second season, filming began sometime in November 2020 and ended in March 2021. If everything goes well for the series, the filming will start as soon as 2021 or early 2022.

Never Have I Ever Season 3: Release Date

There is no official confirmation if the series will be returning for a third season. According to speculations, the series will be returning for a third season in 2022. But Netflix follows a strict protocol to releasing Never Have I Ever Season 3 in summer 2022.

Never Have I Ever Season 2: Reviews

The second season revolves around Devi navigating the dating shenanigans, high-school heartbreaks, overbearing mother of Indian origin, and curfew enlisted by parents. Moreover, the series also introduces Devi’s grandmother, who moved to California from Chennai.

Also, the second season explores some of the relative arcs, which at times felt predictable. However, even with the predictable premise, the second season is worth a while. There is slick dialogue, outrageous pop culture, and clever banter references. The entire season serves as the handbook for pop culture, which is the core factor of America.

There is a scene where Aneesa, a fellow student of Indian-American origin, explains the rebellious act where Devi pierces her nose and breaks the stereotype of American beauty. These instances are something that people of South Asian origin will appreciate and the audience from western countries. The second season offers a funny, fresh, and breezy take on the high-school genre.

The plot of the second season is exponentially believable, has a lot of heart, and novel to meet up with the characters of South Asian origin is a treat for the viewers. Additionally, the second season explores more ups and downs in the life of our favorite Indian-American teen. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s character as Devi is nothing but a second skin. Hence, the viewers can’t get enough from watching her on their screens.

The series is a celebration of simpler times, the nostalgic high school times which shaped people into what they are today.