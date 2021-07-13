Netflix’s “White Noise”: Release Date | Noah Baumbach to Direct Don DeLillo’s Novel Adaptation

Noah Baumbach is ready to set new records on Netflix. With some of his latest projects, Noah is gearing up to drop some bombastic entertainers back to back on the streaming platform. But, the first on his list is “White Noise”. After Noah’s biggest blockbuster, Marriage Story, he is again collaborating with Adam Driver for an official adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel. So, here is everything we know about Netflix’s upcoming hit “White Noise”.

“White Noise” Production Status

As mentioned earlier by the creator, the filming of “White Noise” was scheduled to start in 2021. Although there were some uneven circumstances due to covid, the makers managed to kick-start the filming work as per schedule. According to the latest reports, the shooting work begun in late June 2021, and it’s running at a good pace. So, “White Noise” will land really soon on Netflix.

“White Noise” Plot

“White Noise” is a comedy-drama film adapted from Don DeLillo’s novel. Coming from Noah Baumbach it will surely bring some new flavors. The film follows a family of four siblings, namely, Walker, Debbie, Fritz, and Megan. If we talk about the real novel, it sketches the dramatic setting of a contemporary American family, focusing on their conflicts in day-to-day life.

“White Noise” Release Date

Although the official premiere date of “White Noise” is not yet revealed, with the production underway we can expect Noah’s new movie “White Noise” in the second half of 2022. So, make sure to stay tuned as we will pass on the official release date of “White Noise” really soon.