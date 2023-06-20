Netflix’s Tex Mex Motors : Why are so many people convinced it is fake

Unless “Tex Mex Motors”, the production company, comes forward and says that everything was staged, the show appears to be real. Although editing, and other techniques may be used to increase the drama of any reality show, it is likely that the vast majority of action took place. The show is mainly about the central team searching for cars to sell and touch up. These cars are real, so it’s likely that they have been fixed.

Marcos “Scooter ” Carrera, creator and cast member of the show, spoke to KFOX14 He wanted to know why he made the show. What it meant to his life. The theme of his show was “I want everyone to be able to experience the Borderland the same way that I do.” One of the buyers is from El Paso. The second episode of the KFOX14 series followed KFOX14 Photojournalist Richard Zamora, his daughter Hazel and their search for a new car. Zamora bought Hazel a 1966 Ford Mustang GT. This lends credence to this series. Zamora said, “My girl, she is into classic cars, and she loves classic Mustangs. So crazy that we saw a nice Mustang in this show.”

It’s likely that “Tex Mex Motors”, as it is known, is the real thing. There’s always the possibility that certain details were exaggerated. For example, one Redditor mentioned a Mexican police scene. For now, the show remains authentic. Gearheads should watch it until more information is released.