Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Release Date | Eleven, are you listening?

For the fans of the sci-fi ‘Stranger Things’, who almost forgot that the show even existed, finally, there is a ray of hope at the end of the tunnel. The last season aired almost 2 years back. Since then the fans were desperately waiting for the updates on season 4. But, the pandemic hit has left the production as well as the fans limbos. But, after the season 3 explosive finale, season 4 is highly expected to answer major questions.

Get all prepped up as we bring to you the latest updates for Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Release Date and several other important updates.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Release Date

Netflix officially declared the show coming for a season 4 back in 2019. Even after two long years, we have no exact date for the release of season 4. But, don’t despair. We are most likely to witness season 4 in mid-2022.

Pandemic hit has led to all unplanned roadblocks and delays. But, the wait will surely be worthwhile.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 stars

In addition to the popular faces of stranger things, the fans will be able to witness a lot of new faces like:

Myles Truitt as Patrick,

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie,

Regina Ting Chen as guidance counselor Ms. Kelly,

Grace Van Dien as Chrissy.

Robert Englund as Victor Creel,

Eduardo Franco as Argyle,

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard,

Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan,

Mason Dye as Jason Carver,

Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri,

Nikola Djuricko as Yuri,

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer

Yes! Netflix released a teaser trailer for season 4 to give fans the much-needed sneak peek. You can watch it here.

If you haven’t binged on the streaming 8 long episodes of ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix yet, do it sooner. While we fetch other exclusive updates for you on this space for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4. Stay tuned!