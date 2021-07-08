Netflix’s “Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series” Release Date and Trailer | 2021

The highly anticipated ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’ is finally set to make its debut on Netflix US and here’s everything we know about the fan-favorite animated series. Official news has revealed that the latest Pokemon series will be released in batches over the span of a few months. ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’ will be subsequently released in other regions later.

The release of ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’ will make it the 24th season of the animated saga to ever feature on screens. Though TV Tokyo began airing the animated series way back in December 2020, Netflix certainly did take some time to bring it worldwide. The good news, however, is that Netflix has become the official streaming partner for further projects of the Pokemon franchise.

With the new Pokemon season set to be released, let us take a look at the release dates for all the batches of ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’. Ranging from cute adorable miniature creatures to overpowered legendary pokemon, the new animated series is said to have it all. So without delay, here’s everything we know on ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’.

Pokemon Master Journeys: Netflix US Release Date

The 24th season of the Pokemon series is said to be split into four batches with each slated to release 3 months apart. As such, the first batch of ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’ will officially be released on Netflix on September 10, 2021.

Following the premiere of the first batch, new batches will be released with an interval of three months in between. As such, batch 2 will mostly feature a release date in December 2021, batch 3 in March 2022, and the final batch in Summer 2022.

For fans worldwide, ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’ should be available to stream on Netflix from next year onwards. This is yet to be confirmed, but one can draw reference from Pokemon season 23 as it was released in July 2021 for other regions.

Pokemon Master Journeys: Official Trailer

The Official Pokemon Youtube Channel recently released the new trailer for ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’ on July 7 and it has more than enough craziness within to get the fans hyped up. If you haven’t already, checkout the new trailer for ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’.