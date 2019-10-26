Netflix’s Kingdom Season 2: Everything We Know | Release Date, Plot, Cast

Kingdom is based on the Korean webcomic Land of the Gods by creator Kim Eun-hee. Kim Eun-hee, already known and revered playwright and screenwriter in Korea, was also the author of the sequence and adapted her webcomic to the main viewers. With excellent cinematic solidity, history and phenomenal design, it’s easy to see why so many have fallen in love with the present. Having mentioned this, we’ve only tried half of what Kingdom has to supply, so think about how everyone will really feel at the end of season 2.

The drama of the Korean season Zombie in the first season was aired on January 25, 2019. Then, the show was a resounding success and will return with much more. The audience is open to watch all six episodes on Netflix. Naturally, fans have a lot of fun with respect to the second race after successfully completing the first.

Kingdom Season 2 Release Date

We have confirmation from Netflix that Kingdom season 2 will be coming to Netflix in March 2020! The news was conveyed in a series of tweets by Netflix twitter accounts across the world.

Kingdom Season 2 Cast

The main cast of the show, which includes Joo Ji Hoon, Bae Doo Na, and Ryu Seung Ryong, attended their first script reading for the second season earlier this month. They had Park Byung Eun, Kim Tae Hoon and others with them. They will be seen playing new characters for the next season that will air soon. Kingdom has been written by Kim Eun-hee and directed by Kim Seong-hun. The drama basically has an 89 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

