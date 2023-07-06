It’s true that “Little Man,” while not the most technically advanced film of its day, still was an impressive undertaking. Based on the 1954 Looney Tunes cartoon “Baby Buggy Bunny,” the film realized the concept of a bank-robbing little person disguised as a baby through the use of Marlon Wayans’ head being digitally attached to the body of 9-year-old actor Linden Porco.

The effects were accomplished by London’s Moving Picture Company with visual effects supervisor Alex Bicknell and visual effects producer Rob Yamamoto taking charge. Porco would normally shoot with the rest of his cast on location. The team then used rough cuts and a video layering software to shoot Marlon’s head on a separate green screen. Both elements were composited after.

While the technique was not new at that time, it was taken to its limit in “Little Man”. Bicknell told an interviewer that “I don’t think it has ever been done on this scale before in motion pictures and it is the first time the technique was used to portray the main character in the film.” Celebrity Wonder Here we actually worked with and created the [principal] character. “Every shot of Calvin had a visual impact.” It’s true that “Little Man”, while not everybody’s favorite Netflix show, is worth a special mention for the team who worked tirelessly to make it.