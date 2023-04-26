Netflix’s CEO is still alive

HITC denies that Netflix CEO was dead.

Netflix revolutionized the streaming world. Depending on how long it’s been a part of your life, your love for it may even have begun with renting DVDs straight to your door.

Netflix is now a staple in most households. It offers a huge library of films and television at the touch of a button. It’s been a big year for them too, with shows such as The Diplomat and The Night Agent recently earning success, while movies such as Murder Mystery 2 and You People have also commanded our attention.

The content, on the other hand has been pushed to the back burner when recent posts suggest that Netflix’s CEO is dead. However, we’re here to debunk them.

The CEO of Netflix has not died

Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix and Greg Peters are both still alive. In January 2023, it was announced that Reed Hastings will be taking on the role of executive chairman. Reed Hastings is still alive.

The tweet from Tuesday April 25th, 2023 could be the source of rumors or talk that Netflix’s CEO is dead.

“The CEO of Netflix was reportedly found dead in his hotel room from a fentanyl overdose,” the tweet reads. But this statement is false. This tweet includes a video of basketball legend LeBron singing Travis Scott’s Sicko Mode in front of fans.

Understanding where the Twitter user may have received their ‘information’ from, it’s worth noting that Variety reported The death of Lin Qi is expected to occur in December 2020. The headline reads ‘Netflix Producer, Yoozoo Games CEO Lin Qi Dead at 39 Amid Poisoning Probe’.

While some may have read this as Lin being the CEO of Netflix, he wasn’t. In reality, Lin was the CEO of Yoozoo, an independent Chinese videogame publisher. The Three-Body Problem was a Netflix sci-fi show that he had been scheduled to produce.

‘I look forward to working with them’

Reed has previously issued a statement regarding Ted and Greg’s becoming CEOs. You can also express yourself in other ways. Netflix’s ability to deliver on his promise:

“Starting today, Greg Peters will step up from COO to become Ted’s co-CEO. Going forward, I’ll be serving as Executive Chairman, a role that founders often take (Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, etc.) After they hand over the CEO torch to someone else. Ted, Greg and I have been working closely together in different capacities for 15 years.”

He continued: “As is common in long, effective relationships, we’ve all learned how to bring out the best in each other. I look forward to working with them in this role for many years to come.”

