Netflix YA Pic Adds Chosen Jacobs, John Harlan Kim & More

EXCLUSIVE: Chosen Jacobs (It), John Harlan Kim (9-1-1), Anthony Ippolito (Grand Army), Kat Cunning (Trinkets), Sarah Rich (#Like), Scott Deckert (Venom) and Linden Ashby (Teen Wolf) will round out the cast of Purple Hearts, the Netflix YA romance pic starring the previously announced duo of Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine.

The streamer also tells Deadline that singer-songwriter Justin Tranter will write and produce the film’s original songs, with Carson co-writing and performing additional music.

Purple Hearts is based on the novel of the same name by Tess Wakefield. It tells the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and marine Luke (Galitzine), who in spite of their many differences and against all odds, fall hopelessly in love.

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Ramona and Beezus, Dead to Me) is directing the film from a script by Tony Award nominee Kyle Jarrow (Valor) and Liz Garcia (The Lifeguard), with production currently underway in California.

Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton are producing for Alloy Entertainment. Carson, Rosenbaum and Amy Baer will exec produce alongside Hugo Grumbar and Tim Haslam for Embankment.

Netflix acquired the worldwide rights to Purple Hearts from Alloy back in August. The feature is one of several projects in the works from the two company, including dance comedy Work It and upcoming musical Alice, a modern interpretation of Alice in Wonderland, starring Sabrina Carpenter.

Jacobs is represented by Osbrink, A3 Artists Agency, Praywolf Entertainment, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman; Kim by Buchwald, Echo Lake Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis; Ippolito by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment; Cunning by ICM and manager Camus Celli; Rich by TMT Entertainment Group; Deckert by Griffin Talent, People Store and Silver Mass Entertainment; Ashby by People Store, SMS Talent, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Kleinberg Lopez Lange; Tranter by Range Media Partners; Carson by WME.