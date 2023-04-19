Netflix will start charging for password sharing ‘in a few weeks’ in a global crackdown which could cost you.

NETFLIX US customers could face charges for password sharing in the near future as a part of a crackdown on global users.

The streaming giant will be phasing in “paid sharing” in the “coming weeks”, according to Deadline.

1 Netflix may soon be cracking down upon US subscribers Photo: Reuters

Netflix launched its paid-sharing service in four additional countries.

Canada, New Zealand (also known as New Zealand), Spain and Portugal are all included.

Netflix has its eyes on US consumers in the second financial quarter.

There is no price yet for the US to allow you to share the password of your Netflix account.

A recent shareholder letter revealed some additional details.

The letter reads: “We’re pleased with the most recent launches of paid sharing, and while we could have launched broadly in Q1, we found opportunities to improve the experience for members.”

This change means that you can no longer share the Netflix password for a standard account. Instead, you must purchase the Sharing option.

Canadians were told they’d be charged an extra CAD$7.99 a month for account sharing, while in Spain it’s 5.99 euros.

It’s been predicted that Brits and Americans can expect similar charges to the tune of £5 / $5.

Netflix warned a few years ago that they would crackdown on the sharing of accounts with those outside your home, following a period where it was largely indifferent.

Stranger Things’ creator accidentally disclosed a couple of weeks back that it would detect if your devices were used in your primary location, i.e. home, at least one time every thirty days.

The device is blocked if it’s not.

Only by paying an extra fee will you be able get around the restrictions.

Netflix expects to finish its crackdown in all countries by the end of March or early April.