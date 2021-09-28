Netflix Western Stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming original film “The Harder They Fall,” offering up an action-packed Western fronted by some of the best actors working today.

Jonathan Majors portrays Nat Love, an outlaw. When he discovers that Rufus Buck (IdrisElba), is being released from prison, he sets out to retaliate. He finds trouble in the form of Buck’s gang, led by Regina King and LaKeith Stanfield, but Love has a gang all his own that includes Zazie Beetz and R.J. Cyler.

Jay-Z, who is credited as Shawn Carter, serves as a producer. Jeymes Samuel directed the original movie from a screenplay that he co-wrote along with Boaz Yankin.

Majors is coming off a surprise role in Marvel’s Disney+ series “Loki” and a commanding turn in the Emmy-nominated HBO drama series “Lovecraft Country.” King, meanwhile, is fresh off releasing her directorial debut “One Night in Miami…” late last year. And Elba entered the superhero realm with style this past August as the star of James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.” That’s not to mention “Atlanta” stars Beetz and Stanfield.

“The Harder They Fall” It will be available in select theaters beginning Oct. 22, ahead its Netflix premiere on November 3. Deon Cole, Danielle Deadwyler and Delroy Lindo star in the film.